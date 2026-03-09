Who Is Aditi Hundia? Meet Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend Who Celebrated India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Model and entrepreneur Aditi Hundia grabbed attention after she was spotted cheering for Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The match took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, where Team India secured a memorable victory.

As cameras captured her celebrating from the stands and later joining the team on the field, many fans became curious about her background, career and relationship with the cricketer.

Ishan Kishan celebrating with his girlfriend after the T20 World Cup final win. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YvcMN3vR1t — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 8, 2026

Aditi Hundia Spotted Cheering During the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

During the high-voltage final match, Aditi Hundia was seen sitting in the stands supporting Ishan Kishan and Team India. Dressed in a casual red top, she was frequently shown on the live broadcast as she cheered enthusiastically for the Indian side.

After India secured the title, Aditi came down to the field along with other players’ families and friends to celebrate the historic moment. Photographers captured her congratulating Kishan as he wrapped himself in the Indian tricolour following the victory.

Her presence at the stadium quickly sparked interest on social media, with fans searching for details about the model and her relationship with the cricketer.

Aditi Hundia’s Early Life and Education

Aditi Hundia was born and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She completed her schooling at the India International School Jaipur before pursuing higher education at St. Xavier's College Jaipur, where she earned a degree in Business Administration.

While studying in college, Aditi actively participated in fashion events and modelling competitions. Her growing interest in fashion and pageantry eventually led her to pursue a full-time career in the modelling industry.

Pageant Career: From Miss India Finalist to Miss Diva Winner

Aditi first gained national recognition when she participated in Femina Miss India 2017, where she finished as a finalist.

Her breakthrough came the following year when she won Miss Diva Supranational 2018. The title allowed her to represent India at Miss Supranational 2019, an international beauty pageant.

Following her success in the pageant circuit, she transitioned into fashion modelling and brand collaborations, building a presence in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Aditi Hundia’s Career as an Entrepreneur and Influencer

Beyond modelling, Aditi Hundia has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She is reportedly working on building her own fashion and beauty brand while continuing her modelling assignments.

She has also established herself as a social media influencer with a growing digital presence. On Instagram, she has accumulated more than 350,000 followers, where she shares fashion content, lifestyle updates and brand collaborations.

How Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan’s Relationship Became Public

Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan have reportedly been linked for several years. According to reports, the two first met around the Indian Premier League season in 2019.

Since then, Aditi has often been seen supporting the cricketer during matches. Her regular appearances at cricket stadiums and public events with Kishan fueled speculation about their relationship.

The relationship was reportedly confirmed publicly in February 2026 when Kishan’s grandfather Anurag Pandey spoke about it.

Celebrating Team India’s T20 World Cup Triumph

The 2026 T20 World Cup final turned into a memorable moment for both Indian cricket fans and the players’ families. After India defeated New Zealand to lift the trophy, Aditi joined the celebrations on the field along with other team members and their loved ones.

Images of the model congratulating Kishan and celebrating with the squad quickly went viral online, making her one of the most talked-about personalities after the match.

Aditi Hundia has built a successful career as a model, beauty pageant winner and entrepreneur. Her appearance at the T20 World Cup 2026 final alongside Ishan Kishan brought her into the spotlight once again.

With a growing social media presence and entrepreneurial ambitions, she continues to expand her career beyond modelling while remaining a familiar face at major cricket events where she supports the Indian star.

