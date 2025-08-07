Who Is Anumol RS Karthu? Meet the Beloved TV Star of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has welcomed a beloved and seasoned star from the mini-screen—Anumol RS Karthu. Known for her emotional portrayals, impeccable comic timing, and vibrant screen presence, Anumol is now captivating audiences inside the Bigg Boss house. With over a decade in the Malayalam television industry, her journey from serials and sitcoms to reality TV is a testament to her enduring appeal and versatility. Here's a deep dive into the life and career of this talented actress.

Who Is Anumol?

Anumol is a popular television actress from Kerala who began her career in 2014 with the serial Aniyathi. Over the years, she has become a household name, thanks to her consistent performances in family dramas, comedy shows, and digital content. Her entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 marks a new chapter in her journey, one filled with promise, anticipation, and fan excitement.

Personal Details about Anumol

Field Information Full Name Anumol RS Karthu Nickname Anukutty Age 27 Birthplace Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Education Bachelor’s Degree in Sanskrit College Kerala University Profession Actress, TV Personality, Model Instagram Handle @anumol_rs_karthu_ Years Active 2014–present Major Recognition Kerala State Television Award 2023

A Journey from Aryanad to the Mini Screen

Hailing from Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram, Anumol studied Sanskrit at Kerala University before stepping into the world of acting. Her television debut in Aniyathi quickly positioned her as a promising talent. What followed was a series of roles that made her a regular face in Malayalam households.

Hit Serials That Defined Her Career

Anumol became synonymous with family dramas and emotionally rich sister roles. Some of her most appreciated serials include:

Sangamam

Krishna Thulasi

Rathrimazha

Padhatha Painkili

Sathya Enna Penkutty

Her ability to portray relatable characters with emotional depth helped her connect deeply with Malayali audiences.

Breakthrough with Comedy and Game Shows

Anumol's real breakthrough came with her foray into the light-hearted genre through Tamaar Padaar, a celebrity game show where her innocent humor and spontaneity made her a standout. She solidified this image further in Star Magic (Season 2), becoming a favorite among young audiences.

Digital Debut and Viral Fame

Anumol ventured into the digital world with the YouTube web series Abhi Weds Mahi, co-starring Jeevan Gopal. Their on-screen chemistry quickly went viral, earning widespread appreciation across social media platforms.

Film and Sitcom Credits

While her strength remains in television, Anumol has also appeared in Malayalam films like:

Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare

Kalyanam

Maheshum Maruthiyum

She currently stars in the sitcom Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, portraying the daughter-in-law of veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran. Her performance in the show won her the Kerala State Television Award for Best Second Heroine in 2023.

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Entry

Anumol’s entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 was nothing short of theatrical. Carrying her childhood doll and expressing gratitude by touching the house floor, she made an emotional and humble first impression. Her excitement to meet host Mohanlal and her heartfelt Instagram messages showed how much this opportunity means to her.

Inside the house, her quick wit and banter with fellow contestants like Aneesh Tharayil and potential dynamics with Binny Sebastian have already started stirring audience curiosity.

What to Expect from Anumol in Bigg Boss?

Anumol brings with her a strong fan base, a naturally humorous personality, and years of industry experience. Viewers can expect:

Unscripted humor

Strong emotional moments

Potential leadership in tasks

Tactical game awareness

Anumol RS Karthu’s journey from the quiet lanes of Aryanad to the dazzling spotlight of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is nothing short of inspiring. With her charm, comic timing, and emotional depth, she has already captured the attention of viewers once again—this time in an entirely new format. As she navigates the challenges of the Bigg Boss house, fans are eager to see how “Anukutty” will fare on the biggest stage of her career so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 just got a lot more exciting with her in the mix—and if the first few episodes are any sign, Anumol is here to stay and slay.

FAQ

1. Who is Anumol RS Karthu?

Anumol RS Karthu is a popular Malayalam television actress best known for her roles in serials like Krishna Thulasi, Sathya Enna Penkutty, and the sitcom Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum. She is also a contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

2. What is Anumol's age and where is she from?

Anumol is 27 years old and hails from Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

3. What is Anumol RS Karthu's educational background?

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Sanskrit from Kerala University.

4. When did Anumol start her acting career?

Anumol began her acting career in 2014 with the Malayalam serial Aniyathi.

5. Has Anumol worked in films?

Yes, she has appeared in Malayalam films like Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, Kalyanam, and Maheshum Maruthiyum.

