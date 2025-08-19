Who is Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Ashnoor Kaur, the popular television actress and child artist-turned-star, has officially entered Bigg Boss 19. Known for her powerful roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori, she is already one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Fans are excited to see how Ashnoor’s calm yet confident personality will shine inside the BB house.

Ashnoor Kaur Biography & Early Life

Advertisment

Full Name: Ashnoor Kaur

Date of Birth: 3 May 2004

Age: 21 Years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Hometown: New Delhi, India

Religion: Sikhism

Family: Father – Gurmeet Singh, Mother – Avneet Kaur

Education: Ryan International School, Mumbai; currently pursuing graduation at Jai Hind College

Early Life: Ashnoor grew up in a Sikh-Punjabi family and showed interest in acting from a very young age. She entered the entertainment industry at just five years old.

Ashnoor Kaur Career Highlights

Ashnoor’s acting journey began in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani, where she played Prachi. She then appeared in popular TV shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.

Her breakthrough came with the role of Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later as Mini Babita in Patiala Babes (2018–2020).

She made her Bollywood debut with cameo roles in Sanju (2018) and Manmarziyaan (2018). Recently, she appeared in Kisko Tha Pata (2024) and is set to star in Tu Chahiye opposite Akshay Oberoi.

Awards & Achievements:

Indian Telly Award – Next Generation Star (2019)

Iconic Gold Award – Youngest Star of the Year (2021)

Multiple nominations at ITA Awards and Indian Telly Awards

Ashnoor became popular for her versatile acting, relatable roles, and her ability to transition smoothly from child artist to leading actress.

Why Did Ashnoor Kaur Join Bigg Boss 19?

Ashnoor’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is seen as a strategic career move. With a strong fan base, she is expected to gain more visibility and connect with audiences beyond scripted roles. Fans believe her calm yet outspoken nature will make her a strong competitor. She might also showcase her leadership skills in tasks while staying true to her grounded personality.

Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Ashnoor Kaur Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 21 years (born 3 May 2004)

Parents: Gurmeet Singh (father), Avneet Kaur (mother)

Siblings: Not publicly known

Relationship Status: Reportedly single

Hobbies: Dancing, shopping, reading, swimming, and traveling

Assets: Owns a BMW X3 (gifted herself on her 18th birthday) and purchased a house in Mumbai in 2023.

Where to Follow Ashnoor Kaur on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @ashnoorkaur – Over 10M followers

Twitter (X): Active with fan interactions

YouTube: Features vlogs and lifestyle videos

Ashnoor’s Instagram is filled with glamorous photoshoots, travel diaries, and glimpses of her acting projects, making her a youth favorite.

Why is Ashnoor Kaur Famous?

Ashnoor is famous for being one of the most successful child actors who transitioned into lead roles in Indian television. Her portrayal of Mini in Patiala Babes earned her huge appreciation. She is also loved for her academic achievements, balancing studies and acting with excellence. Her entry in Bigg Boss 19 adds a new dimension to her stardom.

Ashnoor Kaur’s entry in Bigg Boss 19 has already created buzz among fans who are excited to see her real personality beyond the screen. With her talent, charm, and calm attitude, she is expected to be one of the strongest contestants this season.

FAQ Q. Q1. Who is Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19? A. Ashnoor Kaur is a television actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant, best known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes Q. Q2. What is the age of Ashnoor Kaur? A. She is 21 years old (born on 3 May 2004). Q. Q3. What is Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram ID? A. Her official Instagram handle is @ashnoorkaur. Q. Q4. Is Ashnoor Kaur married? A. No, she is single. Q. Q5. Why is Ashnoor Kaur famous? A. She is famous for her child artist roles, lead role in Patiala Babes, Bollywood films, and now as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19.

Also Read: