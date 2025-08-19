Who is Hunar Hali in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Hunar Hali, a well-known face in Indian television, has officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Famous for her impactful roles in serials like Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Thapki Pyaar Ki, and Patiala Babes, she is admired for her versatile acting. With her grace and confidence, fans are curious to see whether Hunar will be the calm strategist or the fiery entertainer in this season.

Hunar Hali Biography & Early Life

Advertisment

Full Name: Hunar Hali Gandhi

Date of Birth: 9 September 1989

Age: 35 years (as of 2024)

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Birthplace / Hometown: Delhi, India

Family Background: Belongs to a Sikh family. Her father, Bikram Jeet Singh, passed away in 2010. She has a brother named Prince Siali.

Education: Completed schooling at Mount Carmel School, Delhi, and later pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media (B.M.M.) from Mumbai University.

Hunar Hali Career Highlights

Hunar started her acting journey in 2007 with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Over the years, she appeared in several popular shows like Grihasti, Sasural Genda Phool, Mukti Bandhan, and Dahleez.

Her breakthrough role came as Aditi Jaiswal in Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat (2012), which made her a household name. Later, she impressed audiences with roles like Nandini in Ek Boond Ishq, Lovely in Thapki Pyaar Ki, and Meeta Basu in Patiala Babes.

She also ventured into films, appearing in Akshay Kumar’s Boss (2013). Recently, she played a strong negative role in Deewani (2024), which even earned her the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role (Editor’s Choice).

Why Did Hunar Hali Join Bigg Boss 19?

Hunar has always been a strong, outspoken personality in her career, and Bigg Boss 19 gives her a platform to showcase that side. For many TV actors, Bigg Boss is both a career boost and a way to connect with fans beyond scripted characters.

Audiences expect Hunar to bring her charm, straightforward nature, and resilience to the show. With her mix of calm maturity and occasional fiery temper, she could easily become one of the season’s strongest contestants.

Hunar Hali in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Hunar Hali Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 35 years (born 9 September 1989)

Father: Late Bikram Jeet Singh

Mother: Name not publicly known

Brother: Prince Siali

Marital Status: Married actorMayank Gandhi in August 2016 in a traditional Sikh wedding, but the couple reportedly divorced in August 2025.

Where to Follow Hunar Hali on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @hunarhali (Official handle – followers count keeps growing after Bigg Boss entry)

Twitter (X): Active but less frequent than Instagram

Facebook: Hunar Hali official page

She often shares glimpses of her daily life, fitness, travel, and behind-the-scenes from her shoots.

Why is Hunar Hali Famous?

Hunar is best known for her powerful acting in Indian television dramas. She has been part of some of the most popular daily soaps and is admired for her strong screen presence. Fans particularly remember her for Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat and Thapki Pyaar Ki. Her elegance, versatility, and balanced personality set her apart in the industry.She is famous for her roles in Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Patiala Babes, and the film Boss.

FAQ Q. Q. Who is Hunar Hali in Bigg Boss 19? A. Hunar Hali is an Indian television actress who entered as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. Q. Q. What is the age of Hunar Hali? A. She is 35 years old (born on 9 September 1989). Q. Q. What is Hunar Hali’s Instagram ID? A. Her Instagram handle is @hunarhali. Q. Q. Is Hunar Hali married? A. She married actor Mayank Gandhi in 2016, but the couple divorced in 2025. Q. Q. Why is Hunar Hali famous? A. She is famous for her roles in Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Patiala Babes, and the film Boss.



Hunar Hali’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is exciting for fans who have loved her on-screen for years. Known for her charm, honesty, and strong personality, she could turn out to be one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

Also Read:

Who is Nagma Mirajkar in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Bigg Boss 19 on Aug 24: Premiere Date, Theme & Watch on JioHotstar