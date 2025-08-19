Who is Nayandeep Rakshit in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Nayandeep Rakshit, a well-known journalist, entertainment writer, and TV host, has officially entered Bigg Boss 19. Recognized for his celebrity interviews and popular digital talk shows, Nayandeep brings with him years of media experience and a strong personality. Fans can expect him to add intellect, honesty, and intriguing conversations to the BB19 house.

Nayandeep Rakshit Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Nayandeep Rakshit

Date of Birth: 13 May 1992 (Wednesday)

Age: 33 years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Birthplace & Hometown: Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Ethnicity: Bengali

Nayandeep was born and raised in Kolkata. He did his schooling at Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, and later pursued journalism at Nirmal Agarwal College, Coach, and Academy for Professional Excellence (APEX) in Kolkata. Although his father initially wanted him to pursue medicine in the Indian Navy, Nayandeep realized his passion for media and shifted to journalism.

Nayandeep Rakshit Career Highlights

Nayandeep’s career began early with The Telegraph in Schools (TTIS), where he worked as a student reporter and later as a senior tiger reporter (2004–2011). He then worked with major outlets, including:

ABP News & Aditya Group (Reporter)

G’day India Magazine (Bollywood Correspondent, 2011)

Koimoi.com (Interview Specialist, 2012–2014)

DNA India (Sub-editor & DNA After Hours)

Youth Eye, Tollywood Dhamaka & Altamode (Writer)

In 2019, he joined Pinkvilla as Senior Entertainment Correspondent, and in 2021, he became Business & Content Head at Bollywood Bubble.

He has hosted popular YouTube talk shows like:

Woman Up

Her Story

What The Sach

Chemistry 101

Awards & Achievements:

Honored with the Best Journalist Award at the Newsmakers Achievers Award.

Invited as a speaker at several TEDx Talks.

Why Did Nayandeep Rakshit Join Bigg Boss 19?

Nayandeep’s decision to step into Bigg Boss 19 is seen as a bold career move. For someone who has always been behind the camera asking tough questions, this show offers him a platform to connect directly with the audience.

Fans expect him to bring intelligence, calmness, and strong debates to the house. His witty personality, balanced temperament, and sharp media skills may help him form unique strategies inside BB19.

Nayandeep Rakshit in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Nayandeep Rakshit Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 33 Years (Born 13 May 1992)

Parents: Mother – Nandini Rakshit

Sibling: Brother – Rajdeep Rakshit (works in a bank, 10 years older)

Marital Status: Unmarried

Pets: Two dogs – Milo and Maggie

Where to Follow Nayandeep Rakshit on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @nayandeeprakshit (active with celeb interviews & personal updates)

Twitter (X): Active with entertainment industry opinions

YouTube: Features his hosted shows (Bollywood Bubble)

His posts with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan often go viral among Bollywood fans.

Why is Nayandeep Rakshit Famous?

Nayandeep is primarily famous for his work as a Bollywood journalist and host. Over the years, he has gained recognition for his candid celebrity interviews, his love for Shah Rukh Khan, and his contribution to digital entertainment journalism. His ability to balance professionalism with relatability sets him apart in the media world.

Nayandeep Rakshit’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 brings a refreshing mix of intellect and entertainment to the show. With his background in journalism and experience in handling tough conversations, he is expected to be one of the most balanced and strategic contestants this season.

FAQ Q. Q. Who is Nayandeep Rakshit in Bigg Boss 19? A. He is a journalist, writer, and TV host who entered as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. Q. Q. What is the age of Nayandeep Rakshit? A. He is 33 years old (born on 13 May 1992). Q. Q. What is Nayandeep Rakshit’s Instagram ID? A. His Instagram handle is @nayandeeprakshit. Q. Q. Is Nayandeep Rakshit married? A. No, he is currently unmarried. Q. Q. Why is Nayandeep Rakshit famous? A. He is best known for his work as an entertainment journalist and for hosting celebrity talk shows.

