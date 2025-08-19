Who is Payal Gaming in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, has officially entered Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most talked-about contestants. She is India’s first and most popular female gamer with over 4 million YouTube subscribers and a huge fanbase across social media. Known for her fun personality, gaming skills, and influencer lifestyle, Payal’s entry is expected to bring a fresh mix of entertainment, strategy, and fan support inside the Bigg Boss house.

Payal Gaming Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Payal Dhare

Date of Birth: 18 September 2000

Age: 24 (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Hometown: Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Family Background: Born to Shiv Shankar Dhare and Sangeeta Dhare, Payal grew up with two sisters—Anjali (elder) and Bhumi (younger).

Education: Completed her schooling at Maharishi Vidya Mandir and pursued a B.Com degree from Rungta College, Bhilai.

Early Life: Initially uninterested in gaming, Payal was introduced to PUBG Mobile by her friends. With consistent practice and community support, she transformed into a professional gamer and content creator.

Payal Gaming Career Highlights

YouTube Career: Started streaming PUBG Mobile in 2019, later expanding to BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and lifestyle vlogs.

Breakthrough: Became the first Indian female gamer to cross 1 million YouTube subscribers, receiving the Golden Play Button in 2021.

Esports: Joined S8UL Esports as a content creator in July 2021.

Collaborations: Partnered with global brands like Samsung, MSI, AMD, and OnePlus.

Awards: Best Gaming Content Creator of the Year (Female) – GEM Awards 2022 Female Gaming Influencer of the Year – Exhibit Magazine 2023 Best Gaming & Esports Influencer – Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2025

Unique Highlight: Invited byPM Narendra Modi in 2024 to discuss the future of esports in India, making her the only female gamer at the table.

Why Did Payal Gaming Join Bigg Boss 19?

Payal’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is seen as a strategic move to expand her audience beyond gaming and strengthen her identity as a mainstream influencer. Fans expect her to bring humor, gaming references, and a grounded personality inside the house. Known to be bubbly yet strong-headed, she could surprise viewers with her gameplay in tasks and alliances.

Payal Gaming in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Payal Gaming Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 24 years (born 18 September 2000)

Father: Shiv Shankar Dhare

Mother: Sangeeta Dhare

Siblings: Anjali (elder sister), Bhumi (younger sister)

Relationship Status: Rumored to be dating fellow gamer Parv Singh, aka ReGaLToS, though she has never confirmed the relationship publicly.

Follow Payal Gaming on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @payalgamingg – 4.1M+ followers

YouTube: @PAYALGAMING – 4.35M+ subscribers

YouTube Shorts: Payal Shorts – Popular for short-form gaming & lifestyle clips

Twitter/X: Active under @payaldhare (unverified)

Her most viral posts include gaming reactions, lifestyle vlogs, and collabs with S8UL members.

Why is Payal Gaming Famous?

Payal is famous for being India’s most followed female gamer and streamer, breaking gender stereotypes in the esports space. She carved her path in a male-dominated industry with her unique mix of fun, relatability, and skillful gameplay. Fans adore her bubbly persona, gaming dedication, and strong influence across platforms.

Payal Gaming’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 marks a huge crossover for gaming influencers in India. With her fun-loving personality, fan following, and strong mindset, she is expected to be a game-changer inside the house. Will Payal’s gamer strategies help her survive the Bigg Boss battleground? Fans are eager to see her journey unfold.

FAQ Q. Q1: Who is Payal Gaming in Bigg Boss 19? A. Payal Gaming, aka Payal Dhare, is India’s most popular female gamer and YouTuber who joined Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Q. Q2: What is the age of Payal Gaming? A. She is 24 years old (born on 18 September 2000). Q. Q3: What is Payal Gaming’s Instagram ID? A. Her Instagram handle is @payalgamingg, with over 4.1 million followers. Q. Q4: Is Payal Gaming married? A. No, she is not married. She is rumored to be dating gamer ReGaLToS. Q. Q5: Why is Payal Gaming famous? A. She is the first Indian female gamer to achieve massive success on YouTube, with 4M+ subscribers, brand deals, and esports recognition.

