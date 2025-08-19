Who is Shafaq Naaz in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Shafaq Naaz, a well-known television actress and trained Kathak dancer, has officially joined Bigg Boss 19. Famous for her roles in Mahabharat and Chidiya Ghar, she has entertained audiences with her versatility across TV, films, and web series. Her entry promises a mix of drama, grace, and strong-headed opinions, making her a contestant to watch out for in the Bigg Boss house.

Shafaq Naaz Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Shafaq Khan (professionally known as Shafaq Naaz)

Date of Birth: 7 February 1993

Age: 32 years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Birthplace / Hometown: Born in Kota, Rajasthan; raised in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Family Background: Sister of actress Falaq Naaz and actor Sheezan Khan

Education: Studied at St. Thomas English Medium School, Meerut, and pursued acting & dance at the Indian Film and Television Institute, Meerut

Early Passion: Interested in acting and dancing since childhood, trained in Kathak

Shafaq Naaz Career Highlights

Debut: Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai (2010) as Guni

Breakthrough Role: Played Kunti in Mahabharat (2013, Star Plus) – widely appreciated

Popular TV Roles: Chidiya Ghar as Mayuri (2014–2017) Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (2018) Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram as Kausalya (2020) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Shruti Pavle (2021–2022)

Films: Guest iin London (2017), Mushkil (2019), X or Y (2022), Angithee 2 (2023)

Web Series: Halala (2019), Shukla The Tiger (2021), Cheaters: The Vacation (2021)

Recognition: Known for her versatility across mythological, drama, and comedy genres

Claim to Fame: Emotional depth in performances & adaptability across mediums

Why Did Shafaq Naaz Join Bigg Boss 19?

Shafaq has had a long career in television, but joining Bigg Boss 19 could be her chance to connect with a wider audience and redefine her image. Fans expect her to be a mix of calm, emotional, and fiery, given her outspoken nature. The show may also provide her with a career boost and new opportunities in OTT and Bollywood.

Shafaq Naaz in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Shafaq Naaz Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 32 years (born 7 February 1993)

Family: Belongs to a family of actors – sister Falaq Naaz, brother Sheezan Khan

Religion: Islam

Relationship Status: Reportedly dated actor Avinash Sachdev in 2012 (later denied by him). In 2023, she called off her engagement with a Muscat-based businessman due to family differences. Currently, she is single.

Where to Follow Shafaq Naaz on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @shafaqnaaz777 – shares glimpses of her travel, lifestyle, and behind-the-scenes from shoots

Facebook: Active with fan interactions

X (Twitter): Occasionally posts updates

Popular Moments: Her reels on fitness, fashion, and TV show memories often go viral among fans

Why is Shafaq Naaz Famous?

Shafaq Naaz is famous for her acting versatility, balancing mythological roles like Kunti and Kausalya with comedy (Chidiya Ghar) and intense performances (Halala). Fans admire her for her grace, screen presence, and bold personality, which now make her an exciting contestant in Bigg Boss 19.

Shafaq Naaz’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 adds a strong mix of talent and drama to the season. With her emotional depth and outspoken nature, fans are eager to see how she navigates alliances, conflicts, and challenges inside the house.

FAQ Q. Q1: Who is Shafaq Naaz in Bigg Boss 19? A. Shafaq Naaz is an Indian TV actress, best known for Mahabharat and Chidiya Ghar, now a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. Q. Q2: What is the age of Shafaq Naaz? A. She is 32 years old (born 7 February 1993). Q. Q3: What is Shafaq Naaz’s Instagram ID? A. Her Instagram handle is @shafaqnaaz777. Q. Q4: Is Shafaq Naaz married? A. No, she is currently single. Q. Q5: Why is Shafaq Naaz famous? A. She is famous for her acting in Indian TV dramas, mythological shows, films, and web serie

