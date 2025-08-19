Who is Siwet Tomar in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Siwet Tomar is a popular Indian reality TV personality, model, and digital content creator who has officially entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Known for his journey on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, Siwet has already earned a huge fan base with his strong personality and screen presence. Fans are eager to see how this fitness enthusiast and entertainer will perform inside the Bigg Boss house.

Siwet Tomar Biography & Early Life

Advertisment

Full Name: Siwet Tomar

Date of Birth: 3 July 1998 (Friday)

Age: 27 Years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Birthplace & Hometown: Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Siwet grew up in Dehradun, where he was known to be a mischievous yet sporty child. He completed his schooling at DAV Public School (2001–2013) and Doon Valley Public School (2014–2016) before pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce at Government Degree College, Raipur (2016–2019).

Coming from a middle-class Hindu family, Siwet is very close to his mother and sisters, Ridhi Tomar and Siddhi Tomar.

Siwet Tomar Career Highlights

Siwet began his journey in the entertainment industry with MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand (2023), where he emerged as the first runner-up. His confidence and fitness made him a standout contestant.

In 2024, he participated in MTV Splitsvilla X5, reaching the semi-finals and gaining immense popularity among youth. By 2025, he became an insider for MTV Roadies: Double Cross, documenting behind-the-scenes moments during auditions.

Apart from reality TV, Siwet has been featured in music videos like Baarish Hoti Hai, Tu Mil Gaya, Ishq Bada Tadpaye, Hanuman, and Ishq Hai Kya.

Earlier, he also made a mark in the fashion industry by winning the Mr. Dehradun 2018 title and walking the ramp for events like Asian Designer Week (2018) and Couture Runway Week (2019).

Why Did Siwet Tomar Join Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss is often seen as the ultimate reality TV challenge, and for Siwet, it’s a chance to boost his career and connect with a wider audience. Known for his bold, straightforward, and entertaining personality, he is expected to bring both charm and drama to the house.

Fans anticipate that Siwet will be a strong competitor, someone who can handle tasks, controversies, and friendships with equal passion.

Siwet Tomar in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Siwet Tomar Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 27 Years (born 3 July 1998)

Parents: Names not publicly known

Siblings: Sisters – Ridhi Tomar and Siddhi Tomar

Relationship Status: Unmarried

Girlfriend: Model Shyrinn Anicka (The two broke up briefly in 2024 but later reconciled.)

Siwet is also a fitness enthusiast, a pet lover, and follows a vegetarian diet. He has multiple tattoos, including a Trishul with a Sanskrit verse on his right hand and a large tattoo on his shoulder and bicep.

Where to Follow Siwet Tomar on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @siwettomar (Over 100K+ followers, growing rapidly)

YouTube: Siwet Tomar (Fitness videos & daily vlogs since 2014)

Other Platforms: Active on short-video and lifestyle content platforms

His gym reels, travel vlogs, and relationship updates often go viral among fans.

Why is Siwet Tomar Famous?

Siwet Tomar is best known for being:

MTV Roadies Season 19 Runner-up

MTV Splitsvilla Semi-finalist

Fashion model & Mr. Dehradun 2018 winner

Music video features in several popular songs

Fans admire him for his fitness-driven lifestyle, bold nature, and charming personality, which make him stand out from other reality TV contestants.

Siwet Tomar has already proven his mettle in reality TV shows, and now Bigg Boss 19 is the biggest stage of his career. With his bold personality, fitness-driven lifestyle, and entertainment factor, fans are excited to watch his journey unfold inside the house.

FAQ Q. Q. Who is Siwet Tomar in Bigg Boss 19? A. Siwet Tomar is a model, content creator, and reality TV star known for MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. Q. Q. What is the age of Siwet Tomar? A. He is 27 years old (born 3 July 1998). Q. Q. What is Siwet Tomar’s Instagram ID? A. His Instagram handle is @siwettomar. Q. Q. Is Siwet Tomar married? A. o, he is unmarried but was dating model Shyrinn Anicka. Q. Q. Why is Siwet Tomar famous? A. He gained recognition as the runner-up of MTV Roadies and has since appeared in Splitsvilla, music videos, and modeling events.



Also Read:

Who is Hunar Hali in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Bigg Boss 19 on Aug 24: Premiere Date, Theme & Watch on JioHotstar