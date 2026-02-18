Who Was Sunil Malhotra? Inside the Life of Sidharth Malhotra’s Father and Former Merchant Navy Captain

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 80. The actor shared the news on February 17, 2026, remembering his father as a man defined by honesty, integrity and unwavering values.

Sunil Malhotra’s final rites were performed in Delhi, where family and close ones gathered to pay their respects. Beyond being the father of a Bollywood star, he lived a life marked by discipline, dignity and quiet strength.

Sunil Malhotra’s Early Life and Career in the Merchant Navy

Sunil Malhotra served as a Merchant Navy captain, a profession that demands leadership, resilience and responsibility. As a captain, he commanded ships at sea, a role that requires not only technical expertise but also strong character and decision-making under pressure.

His years in the Merchant Navy shaped his personality — disciplined yet calm, firm yet fair. Those who knew him describe him as someone who carried authority without arrogance and strength without ego. Even after retiring from active service, these qualities continued to define him.

A Family Man Rooted in Values

Sunil Malhotra was married to Rimma Malhotra, and together they built a family grounded in traditional values and mutual respect. Over the years, Sidharth Malhotra has often spoken about the profound influence his father had on his upbringing.

In his tribute, the actor described his father as his “first hero and silent guide,” a man whose principles never shifted with circumstances. He wrote that his father practiced discipline without harshness and maintained positivity even during life’s toughest phases.

His Battle With Illness and Quiet Courage

In the later years of his life, Sunil Malhotra faced prolonged health challenges. A stroke had left him confined to a wheelchair, yet according to Sidharth, his spirit remained unbroken.

Despite physical limitations, he maintained grace and composure. The actor shared that his father faced illness with the same courage with which he once commanded the seas. He eventually passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Emotional Tribute to His Father

In a deeply personal social media note, Sidharth Malhotra reflected on the legacy his father leaves behind. He described him as a man of “rare honesty, integrity and culture,” whose values never bent under pressure.

The actor acknowledged that his father’s integrity is now his inheritance and that his strength continues to guide him every day. He credited his father’s positivity as the force that still holds the family together, even in grief.

When Sidharth Opened Up About His Father’s Illness

Last year, during a candid conversation with Lilly Singh, Sidharth spoke about the emotional strain of his father’s declining health. He admitted that, at times, he struggled to process the situation and unknowingly directed frustration toward his mother, who had been managing caregiving responsibilities.

Reflecting on that period, he shared that he later realised the sacrifices his mother had made over the years while caring for his father, especially when he was away building his acting career in Mumbai. The experience, he said, taught him greater sensitivity, gratitude and emotional awareness.

A Legacy of Integrity and Strength

Sunil Malhotra may have lived away from the spotlight, but his influence shaped one of Hindi cinema’s leading actors. From leading ships across oceans to facing illness with dignity, his life reflected resilience and moral clarity.

As Sidharth Malhotra continues his journey in the public eye, he carries forward the values his father instilled in him — integrity, discipline, compassion and quiet strength.

Sunil Malhotra’s legacy remains not only in memory but in the character of the son who proudly calls him his first hero.

