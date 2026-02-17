Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Age Difference: Is the Viral Wedding Invite Real?

Speculation surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has resurfaced after a wedding invitation allegedly featuring the two actors began circulating widely on social media. The viral card claims the couple is set to tie the knot later this month, triggering intense discussion among fans.

While neither actor has officially confirmed the authenticity of the invite, the buzz has reignited conversations about their long-rumoured relationship and their age difference. Here’s everything we know so far.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Age Difference

One of the frequently discussed topics alongside the wedding rumours is the age gap between the two stars.

Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, making him 36 years old.

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, and is currently 29 years old.

The age difference between them is seven years. In the film industry, such an age gap is common and has rarely been considered unusual. Both actors are at successful stages in their careers, with strong footholds in Telugu cinema as well as pan-India projects.

Viral Wedding Invitation: What Does It Claim?

A wedding card that surfaced online claims that Vijay and Rashmika are set to marry on February 26, 2026, in what is described as a “small and intimate ceremony.”

The invitation further mentions a grand reception scheduled for March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, from 7:00 PM onwards.

The message on the card is signed by Vijay and includes a note inviting loved ones to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. However, the authenticity of the invitation has not been verified. Neither actor has issued an official statement confirming or denying the wedding plans.

How the Wedding Rumours Gained Momentum

The viral invite comes amid years of speculation about the actors’ off-screen relationship. Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade. Their strong on-screen chemistry in both films led fans to speculate about a possible real-life romance.

Over time, the two have been spotted together at public events and airports, further fuelling rumours. Recently, they were seen at Hyderabad airport around the same time, which added more curiosity to the ongoing speculation.

Despite the continued buzz, both actors have consistently maintained privacy regarding their personal lives.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Response to Marriage Speculation

In a recent media interaction, Rashmika addressed the wedding rumours indirectly. She stated that she would neither confirm nor deny marriage-related speculation and would speak about it when the time is right.

This measured response has only intensified fan curiosity, as social media continues to debate whether the viral wedding card is genuine or fabricated.

Are Vijay and Rashmika Getting Married?

As of now, there is no official confirmation from either Vijay Deverakonda or Rashmika Mandanna regarding the wedding date mentioned in the circulating invitation.

Until a formal statement is released, the viral invite remains unverified. With the date mentioned on the card approaching, fans are closely watching for any announcement from the actors or their representatives.

Why the Rumours Continue to Trend

The sustained interest in their alleged relationship can be attributed to:

Their strong on-screen chemistry

Repeated public sightings together

Consistent fan support for the pairing

The sudden appearance of a detailed wedding invite

Celebrity wedding speculation often spreads rapidly online, and in this case, the inclusion of specific dates and venue details has amplified the discussion.

The viral wedding invitation has once again placed Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at the center of social media conversations. While their seven-year age difference is largely irrelevant in the industry context, it has become part of the broader public discussion surrounding their relationship.

For now, the marriage remains unconfirmed. Whether the invite is genuine or simply another rumour will only be clarified if the actors choose to address it directly. Until then, fans continue to speculate about what could be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2026.

