Will Karthik Aaryan Star In Hera Pheri 3? Here's What Suniel Shetty Said

Suniel Shetty, who is now pretty occupied with marketing his web series called "Dharavi Bank", was asked about Kartik Aaryan's casting as a replacement for Akshay Kumar in the next film Hera Pheri 3. He stated that Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared his opinion that it would be fantastic if the entirety of the Hera Pheri franchise's original ensemble participated in the production of Hera Pheri 3.
He said, "That would be the best thing to happen. There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument."
The actor further stated that the film would not be the same without his co-star Akshay Kumar and that the picture will suffer as a result. According to him, the emptiness won't go away no matter who fills in for Akshay Kumar's disappearance from the next movie of this franchise.
He added that he's legitimately occupied with Dharavi Bank, and so he is not fully aware of this right now. He concluded saying that he'll take some time to investigate, comprehend, and discuss what took place with Akki and the other people involved after November 19th 2022.
Hera Pheri, the 2000 film starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, as well as its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which was released in 2006, were both huge box office successes when they were initially released and continue to have a large fan base to this day.
Also Read: Bollywood's Fav Villain Latest In Line Of Stars To Land In Assam
Paresh Rawal recently stated that Kartik Aaryan is connected with the film Hera Pheri 3, which is now in production. In addition to this, there were rumours that Akshay Kumar would no longer be working in the movie.
At a recent event, Akshay Kumar discussed the movie and clarified that he had left the project because he was unhappy with the script for the movie. He also added that the movie is very dear to him.
Well, only time will tell what is in store. But let's hope that the classic trio continues to leave us rolling on the floor laughing. We have certainly missed seeing them together for a long time.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Finally Reveals Why He Married Jaya Bachchan