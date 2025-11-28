WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Players List, Highest Bids, Shocks & Team Updates

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction unfolded with high intensity in New Delhi as franchises battled for top talent ahead of the fourth season. With 277 players in the pool and 73 available slots across five teams, the auction delivered several headline-making moves, record bids and unexpected outcomes.
The upcoming WPL 2026 season will run from January 9 to February 5, with the first half staged at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the second half—including the final—scheduled in Vadodara.
Deepti Sharma Emerges as the Costliest Buy of WPL 2026
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated the early headlines after UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to reclaim her for a massive ₹3.20 crore. Delhi Capitals had initiated a strong bidding war, pushing the price up before UPW matched the offer.
Team officials noted that Deepti’s all-around ability and experience made her “a non-negotiable asset” for their squad.
High-Value Signings: Teams Spend Big on Core Players
New Zealand’sSophie Devine became the first player sold, earning a substantial ₹2 crore bid from Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians followed with another major acquisition, snapping up New Zealand sensation Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore.
UP Warriorz also pulled off another big move by securing veteran Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey for ₹2.40 crore, surprising many with their aggressive approach at the auction table.
Delhi Capitals remained active throughout the day, signing Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani and Sneh Rana, strengthening both their middle order and bowling options.
Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold in a Shock Twist
One of the most unexpected outcomes came early when Australia’s superstar wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, a six-time World Cup champion, went unsold. Despite her extensive international record, no franchise opted to bid.
Healy’s unsold status remains one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 WPL auction.
Auction Rules and Format: RTM Cards Create New Dynamics
The 2026 edition introduced a key rule change: teams were allowed to use up to five RTM cards, with franchises retaining fewer players from the previous season receiving more RTM opportunities and larger purse values.
The combined auction purse stood at ₹41.1 crore.
WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players (Base Price, Team, Final Bid)
Below is the consolidated list of sold players from the mega auction:
|Player
|Base Price
|Team
|Final Bid
|Sophie Devine
|₹50 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹2 crore
|Renuka Singh
|₹40 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹60 lakh
|Deepti Sharma
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹3.2 crore
|Laura Wolvaardt
|₹30 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.1 crore
|Amelia Kerr
|₹50 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹3 crore
|Meg Lanning
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹1.9 crore
|Sophie Ecclestone
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹85 lakh
|Bharti Fulmali
|₹30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹70 lakh
|Phoebe Litchfield
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹1.2 crore
|Georgia Voll
|₹40 lakh
|RCB
|₹60 lakh
|Kiran Navgire
|₹40 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹60 lakh
|Chinelle Henry
|₹30 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.3 crore
|Sree Charani
|₹30 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.3 crore
|Nadine de Klerk
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹65 lakh
|Sneh Rana
|₹30 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹50 lakh
|Radha Yadav
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹65 lakh
|Harleen Deol
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹50 lakh
|Lizelle Lee
|₹30 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹30 lakh
|Lauren Bell
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹90 lakh
|Kranti Gaud
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹50 lakh
|Shabnim Ismail
|₹40 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹60 lakh
|Titas Sadhu
|₹30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹30 lakh
|Linsey Smith
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹30 lakh
|Asha Sobhana
|₹30 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹1.1 crore
|Deeya Yadav
|₹10 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹10 lakh
|Prema Rawat
|₹10 lakh
|RCB
|₹20 lakh
|Deandra Dottin
|₹20 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹80 lakh
|Kashvee Gautam
|₹30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹65 lakh
|Shikha Pandey
|₹40 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹2.4 crore
|Arundhati Reddy
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹75 lakh
|Sajeevan Sajana
|₹30 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹75 lakh
|Pooja Vastrakar
|₹50 lakh
|RCB
|₹85 lakh
|Taniya Bhatia
|₹30 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹30 lakh
|Rahila Firdous
|₹10 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹10 lakh
|Kanika Ahuja
|₹30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹30 lakh
|Tanuja Kanwar
|₹45 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹45 lakh
|Georgia Wareham
|₹50 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹1 crore
|Anushka Sharma
|₹10 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹45 lakh
|Nicola Carey
|₹30 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹30 lakh
|Grace Harris
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹75 lakh
|Shipra Giri
|₹10 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹10 lakh
|Mamatha Madiwala
|₹10 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹10 lakh
|Happy Kumari
|₹10 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹10 lakh
|Nandani Sharma
|₹20 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹20 lakh
|Kim Garth
|₹50 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹50 lakh
|Yastika Bhatia
|₹30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹50 lakh
|Simran Shaikh
|₹10 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹10 lakh
|Poonam Khemnar
|₹10 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹10 lakh
|Shivani Singh
|₹10 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹10 lakh
|Tara Norris
|₹10 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹10 lakh
|Chloe Tryon
|₹30 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹30 lakh
|Lucy Hamilton
|₹10 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹10 lakh
|Triveni Vasistha
|₹20 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹20 lakh
|Suman Meena
|₹10 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹10 lakh
|Gautami Naik
|₹10 lakh
|RCB
|₹10 lakh
|Nalla Reddy
|₹10 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹10 lakh
|Saika Ishaque
|₹30 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹30 lakh
|Gongadi Trisha
|₹10 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹10 lakh
|Kumar Prathyusha
|₹10 lakh
|RCB
|₹10 lakh
|Milly Illingworth
|₹10 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|₹10 lakh
|Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
|₹50 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹50 lakh
|Minnu Mani
|₹40 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|₹40 lakh
|Pratika Rawal
|₹50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|₹50 lakh
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|₹40 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹40 lakh
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|₹30 lakh
|RCB
|₹30 lakh
|Ayushi Soni
|₹30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|₹30 lakh
WPL 2026 Season: Schedule and Venues
Start Date: January 9, 2026
End Date: February 5, 2026
Venues:
Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium) – First half
Vadodara – Second half and playoffs
Defending champions Mumbai Indians enter the season with strong retention and a refreshed squad, aiming for another title run.
Also Read:
WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights
WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India