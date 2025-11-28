Subscribe

0

Entertainment

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Players List, Highest Bids, Shocks & Team Updates

The WPL 2026 mega auction delivered high drama as franchises battled for top players ahead of the upcoming season. Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive buy at ₹3.2 crore, reclaimed by UP Warriorz using the RTM card.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
WPL Auction 2026

WPL Auction 2026

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction unfolded with high intensity in New Delhi as franchises battled for top talent ahead of the fourth season. With 277 players in the pool and 73 available slots across five teams, the auction delivered several headline-making moves, record bids and unexpected outcomes.

The upcoming WPL 2026 season will run from January 9 to February 5, with the first half staged at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the second half—including the final—scheduled in Vadodara.

Deepti Sharma Emerges as the Costliest Buy of WPL 2026

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated the early headlines after UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to reclaim her for a massive ₹3.20 crore. Delhi Capitals had initiated a strong bidding war, pushing the price up before UPW matched the offer.

Team officials noted that Deepti’s all-around ability and experience made her “a non-negotiable asset” for their squad.

High-Value Signings: Teams Spend Big on Core Players

New Zealand’sSophie Devine became the first player sold, earning a substantial ₹2 crore bid from Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians followed with another major acquisition, snapping up New Zealand sensation Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore.

UP Warriorz also pulled off another big move by securing veteran Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey for ₹2.40 crore, surprising many with their aggressive approach at the auction table.

Delhi Capitals remained active throughout the day, signing Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani and Sneh Rana, strengthening both their middle order and bowling options.

Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold in a Shock Twist

One of the most unexpected outcomes came early when Australia’s superstar wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, a six-time World Cup champion, went unsold. Despite her extensive international record, no franchise opted to bid.

Healy’s unsold status remains one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 WPL auction.

Auction Rules and Format: RTM Cards Create New Dynamics

The 2026 edition introduced a key rule change: teams were allowed to use up to five RTM cards, with franchises retaining fewer players from the previous season receiving more RTM opportunities and larger purse values.

The combined auction purse stood at ₹41.1 crore.

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players (Base Price, Team, Final Bid)

Below is the consolidated list of sold players from the mega auction:

PlayerBase PriceTeamFinal Bid
Sophie Devine₹50 lakhGujarat Giants₹2 crore
Renuka Singh₹40 lakhGujarat Giants₹60 lakh
Deepti Sharma₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹3.2 crore
Laura Wolvaardt₹30 lakhDelhi Capitals₹1.1 crore
Amelia Kerr₹50 lakhMumbai Indians₹3 crore
Meg Lanning₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹1.9 crore
Sophie Ecclestone₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹85 lakh
Bharti Fulmali₹30 lakhGujarat Giants₹70 lakh
Phoebe Litchfield₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹1.2 crore
Georgia Voll₹40 lakhRCB₹60 lakh
Kiran Navgire₹40 lakhUP Warriorz₹60 lakh
Chinelle Henry₹30 lakhDelhi Capitals₹1.3 crore
Sree Charani₹30 lakhDelhi Capitals₹1.3 crore
Nadine de Klerk₹30 lakhRCB₹65 lakh
Sneh Rana₹30 lakhDelhi Capitals₹50 lakh
Radha Yadav₹30 lakhRCB₹65 lakh
Harleen Deol₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹50 lakh
Lizelle Lee₹30 lakhDelhi Capitals₹30 lakh
Lauren Bell₹30 lakhRCB₹90 lakh
Kranti Gaud₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹50 lakh
Shabnim Ismail₹40 lakhMumbai Indians₹60 lakh
Titas Sadhu₹30 lakhGujarat Giants₹30 lakh
Linsey Smith₹30 lakhRCB₹30 lakh
Asha Sobhana₹30 lakhUP Warriorz₹1.1 crore
Deeya Yadav₹10 lakhDelhi Capitals₹10 lakh
Prema Rawat₹10 lakhRCB₹20 lakh
Deandra Dottin₹20 lakhUP Warriorz₹80 lakh
Kashvee Gautam₹30 lakhGujarat Giants₹65 lakh
Shikha Pandey₹40 lakhUP Warriorz₹2.4 crore
Arundhati Reddy₹30 lakhRCB₹75 lakh
Sajeevan Sajana₹30 lakhMumbai Indians₹75 lakh
Pooja Vastrakar₹50 lakhRCB₹85 lakh
Taniya Bhatia₹30 lakhDelhi Capitals₹30 lakh
Rahila Firdous₹10 lakhMumbai Indians₹10 lakh
Kanika Ahuja₹30 lakhGujarat Giants₹30 lakh
Tanuja Kanwar₹45 lakhGujarat Giants₹45 lakh
Georgia Wareham₹50 lakhGujarat Giants₹1 crore
Anushka Sharma₹10 lakhGujarat Giants₹45 lakh
Nicola Carey₹30 lakhMumbai Indians₹30 lakh
Grace Harris₹30 lakhRCB₹75 lakh
Shipra Giri₹10 lakhUP Warriorz₹10 lakh
Mamatha Madiwala₹10 lakhDelhi Capitals₹10 lakh
Happy Kumari₹10 lakhGujarat Giants₹10 lakh
Nandani Sharma₹20 lakhDelhi Capitals₹20 lakh
Kim Garth₹50 lakhGujarat Giants₹50 lakh
Yastika Bhatia₹30 lakhGujarat Giants₹50 lakh
Simran Shaikh₹10 lakhUP Warriorz₹10 lakh
Poonam Khemnar₹10 lakhMumbai Indians₹10 lakh
Shivani Singh₹10 lakhGujarat Giants₹10 lakh
Tara Norris₹10 lakhUP Warriorz₹10 lakh
Chloe Tryon₹30 lakhUP Warriorz₹30 lakh
Lucy Hamilton₹10 lakhDelhi Capitals₹10 lakh
Triveni Vasistha₹20 lakhMumbai Indians₹20 lakh
Suman Meena₹10 lakhUP Warriorz₹10 lakh
Gautami Naik₹10 lakhRCB₹10 lakh
Nalla Reddy₹10 lakhMumbai Indians₹10 lakh
Saika Ishaque₹30 lakhMumbai Indians₹30 lakh
Gongadi Trisha₹10 lakhUP Warriorz₹10 lakh
Kumar Prathyusha₹10 lakhRCB₹10 lakh
Milly Illingworth₹10 lakhMumbai Indians₹10 lakh
Danielle Wyatt-Hodge₹50 lakhGujarat Giants₹50 lakh
Minnu Mani₹40 lakhDelhi Capitals₹40 lakh
Pratika Rawal₹50 lakhUP Warriorz₹50 lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad₹40 lakhGujarat Giants₹40 lakh
Dayalan Hemalatha₹30 lakhRCB₹30 lakh
Ayushi Soni₹30 lakhGujarat Giants₹30 lakh

WPL 2026 Season: Schedule and Venues

  • Start Date: January 9, 2026

  • End Date: February 5, 2026

  • Venues:

    • Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium) – First half

    • Vadodara – Second half and playoffs

Defending champions Mumbai Indians enter the season with strong retention and a refreshed squad, aiming for another title run.

Also Read:

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India

WPL Auction 2026