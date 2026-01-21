Zakir Khan Announces Long Hiatus From Stand-Up Comedy Due to Health Concerns; Final Show Scheduled for June 20

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has surprised fans by announcing an extended break from live performances. The comedian revealed during a recent show in Hyderabad that he plans to step away from stand-up comedy for three to five years, citing health concerns and personal well-being.

Zakir Khan to Take a Break From Live Shows Until 2028–2030

Addressing the audience during his Hyderabad performance, Zakir Khan shared an emotional message about his decision to pause his touring career. He explained that the break could last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, depending on his recovery and personal circumstances.

According to Zakir, years of relentless touring have taken a toll on his health, prompting him to finally prioritise self-care after ignoring warning signs for nearly a year.

Zakir Khan Explains Health Reasons Behind His Decision

In his on-stage statement, Zakir spoke candidly about the physical and mental strain caused by extensive touring schedules. He highlighted challenges such as:

Performing two to three shows a day

Sleepless nights and early-morning flights

Lack of a fixed routine for meals and rest

Constant pressure to meet audience expectations

The comedian admitted that while he deeply loves being on stage, continuing at the same pace is no longer sustainable. Medical advice has reportedly played a key role in his decision to step back after completing his current commitments.

Zakir Khan Confirms Last Show Date and Limited India Tour

Zakir later took to Instagram Stories to confirm that June 20 will mark his final live show before the hiatus. He added that the ongoing India tour will be restricted to only a few cities, and no additional shows will be added.

In his message to fans, he described each upcoming performance as a celebration and urged audiences to make an extra effort to attend, as he will not be touring extensively for several years.

“Every Show Is a Celebration”: Zakir’s Message to Fans

In his heartfelt note, Zakir thanked fans for their unwavering support over the past decade. He expressed gratitude for the love he has received throughout his journey and acknowledged how meaningful the current shows are to him.

The comedian also confirmed that once his upcoming stand-up special is recorded, he has been advised to take a long break from live performances to focus on recovery.

Zakir Khan’s Career Highlights and Global Recognition

Zakir Khan rose to prominence in 2012 after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian competition. Over the years, he has built a massive fan base with acclaimed specials like Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi.

In 2025, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a full Hindi-language stand-up show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The performance, attended by around 6,000 people, marked a defining moment in his career.

What Lies Ahead for Zakir Khan

While Zakir Khan’s hiatus marks a significant pause in India’s stand-up comedy scene, fans remain hopeful for his eventual return. For now, the comedian has made it clear that health and personal well-being take precedence over professional commitments.

His final shows leading up to June 20 are expected to be emotional send-offs, celebrating a decade-long journey that redefined relatable Indian stand-up comedy.

