Zee Cine Awards 2026 Winners: Will Ranveer Singh Win Best Actor for Dhurandhar? Best Actress Race Heats Up

The much-anticipated Zee Cine Awards 2026 has returned with a star-studded celebration of Bollywood’s finest talent. Held in Mumbai on March 1, the prestigious award ceremony brought together top actors, filmmakers and celebrities for a glamorous night dedicated to cinema and its fans.

With several major films and performances competing for the top honours, the biggest question surrounding the event is which stars will walk away with the coveted trophies. The Best Actor and Best Actress categories, in particular, feature a highly competitive lineup this year.

Zee Cine Awards 2026 Takes Place in Mumbai

One of Bollywood’s most popular award shows, the Zee Cine Awards 2026, took place at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai, drawing significant attention from film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

The ceremony is known for celebrating outstanding performances in Hindi cinema while also recognising the audience that supports the industry. This year’s edition continues that tradition with a fan-centric theme and a grand showcase of Bollywood glamour.

As celebrities arrived in style and fans eagerly awaited the results, the atmosphere at the venue remained electric throughout the evening.

Zee Cine Awards 2026 Telecast and Streaming Details

For viewers who were unable to attend the event in person, the ceremony will soon be available for television and online audiences.

The Zee Cine Awards 2026 will be telecast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV. It will also be available for streaming on ZEE5, allowing fans to watch the event from home.

Although the official broadcast date has not been confirmed yet, the awards ceremony is expected to premiere on television towards the end of March 2026.

Best Actor Nominees at Zee Cine Awards 2026

The Best Actor (Male) category features some of the most talked-about performances of the year. Several prominent actors are competing for the title, making this one of the toughest categories at the event.

The nominees include:

Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Vicky Kaushal – Chhaava

Akshay Kumar – Kesari Chapter 2 and Jolly LLB 3

Sunny Deol – Jaat

Dhanush – Tere Ishk Mein

Industry observers believe the final award could come down to Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar or Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, as both performances have received strong appreciation.

Best Actress Nominees at Zee Cine Awards 2026

The Best Actor (Female) category is equally competitive, featuring several powerful performances from leading actresses.

The nominees include:

Yami Gautam – Haq

Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein

Triptii Dimri – Dhadak 2

Sonam Bajwa – Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Kangana Ranaut – Emergency

Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Among these contenders, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, and Kangana Ranaut are widely considered strong favourites to take home the trophy.

Zee Cine Awards 2026 Winners List

The complete winners' list from the Zee Cine Awards 2026 is expected to generate considerable buzz once officially announced. With several blockbuster films and standout performances nominated across categories, the results are eagerly awaited by fans.

Until the final announcements are made, speculation continues around which actors and films will dominate the awards night.

