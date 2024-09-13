Zubeen Garg Upcoming Movie Sikaar Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Sikaar Release Date: Sikaar is an upcoming Assamese thriller set to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and powerful performances. Directed by Debangkar Borgohain, this highly anticipated film stars Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain, and Urmila Mahanta in key roles. The film promises to explore deep psychological themes and deliver a gripping cinematic experience. As the release date draws closer, excitement is building among fans of Assamese cinema who are eager to witness the collaboration between these talented actors and filmmakers.
Here are some additional details about Sikaar:
Format: Assamese Movie
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Production: Unicorn Motion Pictures in association with DCreative Studio
Director: Debangkar Borgohain
Streaming Platform: Theatrical Release
Sikaar is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024. This highly awaited Assamese thriller will hit theaters, offering audiences a chance to experience the suspense and drama on the big screen. Fans of Zubeen Garg and regional cinema are eagerly counting down the days until the release. Mark your calendars for September 20, 2024, and be ready to witness the thrill of Sikaar unfold in theaters.
Zubeen Garg as Shankar
Adil Hussain as Pran Goswami
Urmila Mahanta as Arlene
Sanjeev Buragohain as Shakti Driver
Pratik Dixit as Rajesh
Dhyani Mohan
Paul O’Neill as Martin Epsom
Sankha Protim as Ship Broker
Mirko Quaini as Pollock
Ian Chance as Courtroom Judge
These talented actors lead the cast of Sikaar, bringing their expertise to create a gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Sikaar will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024. After its theatrical run, it is possible that the movie may be made available on a streaming platform, but the exact platform has not yet been confirmed. For now, be sure to check local listings to catch this thriller in cinemas near you.
A gripping and suspenseful thriller that delves into psychological depths.
Strong performances by Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain, and Urmila Mahanta.
Intense and dramatic twists, keeping the audience engaged throughout.
Stunning visuals and direction from Debangkar Borgohain, enhancing the suspenseful atmosphere.
The movie delves into the dark side of the tea industry, focusing on the struggles and exploitation of tea garden workers.
Shot in Assam and the UK, it offers a blend of local and international settings.
Debangkar Borgohain’s direction aims to bring a unique and compelling story to the screen.
Sikaar is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of Assamese cinema and thrillers. With Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain, and Urmila Mahanta leading the cast, and under the direction of Debangkar Borgohain, the film promises to deliver a thrilling experience. If you enjoy suspenseful, character-driven narratives, Sikaar is a movie you won’t want to miss when it hits theaters in September 2024.
When is Sikaar releasing?
Sikaar is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024.
Where can I watch Sikaar?
The movie will be released in theaters, with possible streaming availability after its theatrical run.
Who is directing Sikaar?
The movie is directed by Debangkar Borgohain.