Zubeen Garg Upcoming Movie Sikaar Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Sikaar is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024. This highly awaited Assamese thriller will hit theaters, offering audiences a chance to experience the suspense and drama on the big screen. Fans of Zubeen Garg and regional cinema are eagerly counting down the days until the release. Mark your calendars for September 20, 2024, and be ready to witness the thrill of Sikaar unfold in theaters.

The Cast of Sikaar

Zubeen Garg as Shankar

Adil Hussain as Pran Goswami

Urmila Mahanta as Arlene

Sanjeev Buragohain as Shakti Driver

Pratik Dixit as Rajesh

Dhyani Mohan

Paul O’Neill as Martin Epsom

Sankha Protim as Ship Broker

Mirko Quaini as Pollock

Ian Chance as Courtroom Judge

These talented actors lead the cast of Sikaar, bringing their expertise to create a gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Where to Watch Sikaar?

Sikaar will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024. After its theatrical run, it is possible that the movie may be made available on a streaming platform, but the exact platform has not yet been confirmed. For now, be sure to check local listings to catch this thriller in cinemas near you.

Sikaar: What to Expect?

A gripping and suspenseful thriller that delves into psychological depths.

Strong performances by Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain, and Urmila Mahanta.

Intense and dramatic twists, keeping the audience engaged throughout.

Stunning visuals and direction from Debangkar Borgohain, enhancing the suspenseful atmosphere.

The movie delves into the dark side of the tea industry, focusing on the struggles and exploitation of tea garden workers.

Shot in Assam and the UK, it offers a blend of local and international settings.

Debangkar Borgohain’s direction aims to bring a unique and compelling story to the screen.

Final Verdict

Sikaar is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of Assamese cinema and thrillers. With Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain, and Urmila Mahanta leading the cast, and under the direction of Debangkar Borgohain, the film promises to deliver a thrilling experience. If you enjoy suspenseful, character-driven narratives, Sikaar is a movie you won’t want to miss when it hits theaters in September 2024.

FAQs