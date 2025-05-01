129th Death Anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah Observed in Assam

Assam today commemorates the 129th death anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah — revered as the “'Bhaxar Oja” — whose pioneering contribution, most notably the compilation of Hemkosh, breathed life into modern Assamese linguistics and grammar. Various organisations and institutions across the state are observing the occasion with solemn tributes and programmes dedicated to honouring his tireless efforts, invaluable literary contributions, and enduring legacy.

Advertisment

One of the key events marking the day is being held at Gauhati University, where a floral tribute ceremony is taking place at the statue of Hemchandra Baruah. The event, held in collaboration with the university community and the descendants of Baruah, is aimed at rekindling the memory of his illustrious work and paying homage to the intellectual foundation he laid for Assamese language and literature.

The tribute programme includes a brief memorial meeting and a tree plantation drive — symbolic of Hemchandra Baruah’s role in nurturing the linguistic roots of Assam. Prominent attendees include Jayanta Baruah, Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Head of the Sadin-Pratidin Group, along with other members of the group, Vice Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, members of the university faculty, representatives from the Elora Science Forum, various socio-cultural organisations, and students.

Hemchandra Baruah’s legacy — immortalised through Hemkosh, the first exhaustive Assamese dictionary based on Sanskrit spellings — continues to shape the identity and evolution of the Assamese language. Today’s commemorations not only reflect a gesture of respect but also reinforce the collective responsibility to uphold and enrich the linguistic heritage he so painstakingly preserved.