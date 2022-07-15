Gold Smuggler Held In Major Bust At Guwahati Railway Station

In a major bust, Railway police in Guwahati seized large quantities of gold being smuggled and detained one individual in connection with it on Friday.

The seizure was made at the Guwahati Railway Station today based on specific information of a possible smuggling operation, officials informed.

The detained smuggler has been identified as Vishal Sukhadeo Dabade, a resident of Delhi. He had arrived in Guwahati on a Rajdhani Express and was caught after he arrived here.

According to officials, the 27-year-old smuggler is the son of Sukhadeo Shamarao Dabade from Badarpur village near Jaipur road under Badarpur police station in New Delhi.