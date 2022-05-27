1,375 Students Conferred Degrees at 2nd Convocation of Cotton University

A total of 1,375 students were awarded their respective degrees at the second convocation of the Cotton University at the international auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.
Meanwhile, 57 student toppers were awarded gold medals and 11 students also received their doctorate degrees at the convocation.
On the other hand, eminent writer Rongbong Terang was conferred upon with the honorary D.Litt. degree for his significant contribution to Assamese literature and Karbi language.
Dignitaries present at the occasion were Assam Governor and Chancellor of Cotton University Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad as the speaker of the convocation, education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu who graced the occasion as the guest of honour, Vice Chancellor Professor Bhabesh Chandra Goswami and Convocation Convener Dr Shantanu Chakravarty.
Addressing the gathering, Jagdish Mukhi said, “The world is now full of competition and our bright young students must strive for excellence to survive in this age of fierce competition. This is undoubtedly the age of the survival of the fittest.”
“The future of a great nation like ours hinges on its young citizens and the quality of education and values they imbibe. The role of higher education is not only to give information and facts, not even only to cultivate intellect, but also to ignite the imagination and creativity. It has to create scholars and leaders and not just academics; transfer values and not just information; and prepare you for a career and not just a job,” he said.
Ranoj Pegu emphasised that higher educational institutions should focus their courses on three key areas, that are designing courses that increase the employability of students, impetus on creation of entrepreneurs and increased attention on research. Presenting his report, Prof Bhabesh Chandra Goswami highlighted the developments made in the last two years.
The convocation started with an academic procession in which the dignitaries along with the registrar, academic registrar, deans of faculties, members of the university court, executive council and academic council took part. The procession was flagged off by Registrar Professor Diganta Kumar Das.
