1,375 Students Conferred Degrees at 2nd Convocation of Cotton University

A total of 1,375 students were awarded their respective degrees at the second convocation of the Cotton University at the international auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.

Meanwhile, 57 student toppers were awarded gold medals and 11 students also received their doctorate degrees at the convocation.

On the other hand, eminent writer Rongbong Terang was conferred upon with the honorary D.Litt. degree for his significant contribution to Assamese literature and Karbi language.

Dignitaries present at the occasion were Assam Governor and Chancellor of Cotton University Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad as the speaker of the convocation, education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu who graced the occasion as the guest of honour, Vice Chancellor Professor Bhabesh Chandra Goswami and Convocation Convener Dr Shantanu Chakravarty.

Addressing the gathering, Jagdish Mukhi said, “The world is now full of competition and our bright young students must strive for excellence to survive in this age of fierce competition. This is undoubtedly the age of the survival of the fittest.”

