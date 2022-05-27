Lurinjyoti Gogoi Confident Chittaranjan Basumatary Will Return

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Friday claimed that Chittaranjan Basumatary will take back his resignation soon after the latter resigned from the party earlier today.
Addressing the media following Basumatary’s resignation, Gogoi said, “I was not informed about anything earlier or was not even given a hint that Chittaranjan Basumatary was about to resign. Had he discussed the matter with me before getting to any conclusion, I would have been able to stop him from resigning.”
Gogoi expressed his shock at the resignation and said that Basumatary had been in constant touch with him and other members of the party.
The AJP president said, ““We were discussing various issues that were not right with the functioning of the party and in between, he even gave his suggestions on strengthening the party.”
Gogoi hoped that Basumatary will withdraw his resignation soon as he acknowledged that things were not going well in the party. However, he said that issues were being solved.
It may be noted that Chittaranjan Basumatary had tendered his resignation to party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi earlier today.
Neither the party nor Basumatary has given a reason behind the sudden development. Gogoi mentioned that the party was trying to contact Basumatary to discuss the matter.