2 Arrested for Abducting Contractor in Guwahati, 3 Absconding

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a contractor from Batahguli was abducted by five criminals who had initially contacted him under the pretext of offering a contract.

The victim identified as Noor Hussain Talukdar, a contractor from Batahguli’s Tiniali area, was abducted by the five assailants, who then used his mobile phone to call his family and demand a ransom of Rs. 2 lakh.

Frightened, the family immediately contacted the Satgaon police station, alerting authorities about the abduction. Following the police's guidance, the family arranged to pay the ransom at a secluded spot in Panjabari’s Nabajyoti Nagar.

As the family arrived with the ransom money, the Satgaon police, who had been tipped off in advance, successfully arrested two of the kidnappers.

However, as the police closed in, the remaining three kidnappers, fearing capture, freed Nur Husein Talukdar and fled the scene.

The two arrested criminals have been identified as Hassan Ali (28) and Shahnawaz Alam (24), both residents of Panjabari’s Nabajyoti Nagar.

The police have registered a case under Sections 140(3)/127(2)/3(5) of the BNS Act at Satgaon police station (Case No. 174/24). A manhunt is underway to arrest the three remaining kidnappers.

This alarming incident highlights the growing threat of organized crime in the city, with police authorities intensifying efforts to ensure the swift capture of the remaining suspects.