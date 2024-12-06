7-Month-Old Kidnapped, Raped In Kolkata, Case Registered

Kolkata police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched investigations after a seven-month-old girl sleeping beside her parents on a pavement was allegedly abducted and raped in Kolkata’s Burtolla area last week. The police are yet to make any arrests so far despite interrogating at least a dozen suspects, according to a report.

The infant has been hospitalized at the Paediatric ICU of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. TOI quoted police as saying that her condition is stable. A hospital official said, “The bleeding has stopped and she has started to eat. We have set up a team of four doctors. Her condition should improve further in the next few days.”

A Burtolla resident found the infant crying on the pavement in front of his home at around 1:45 pm on November 30, according to the police. The police was immediately informed about the matter. After searching for her, the child’s parents had approached the police.

A thorough investigation into the two reports led to the girl being reunited with her parents. She was immediately taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors discovered multiple injuries on her private parts and scratches across her body. Authorities believe she was sexually assaulted, according to the police.

