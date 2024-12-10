Guwahati Police Busts Interstate Bike-Theft Racket; Six Nabbed in Meghalaya

Guwahati police, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Meghalaya Police, dismantled an interstate vehicle-lifting gang.

According to reports, six individuals have been apprehended, and stolen motorcycles, along with vehicle-breaking tools, have been recovered.

The operation began with the arrest of three bike lifters in Assam, following a tip-off from reliable sources. The accused were identified as Md. Abdul Hanif Seikh, a 32-year-old resident of Jhograpar near the Medical College in Dhubri district; Md. Rafiq Ali, a 30-year-old from Arikati in Sontoli, Kamrup (R); and Md. Jakir Hussain, a 27-year-old resident of No. 2 Seshara in Barpeta district.

Their arrest provided crucial information about their operations and led the police to Meghalaya.

Acting on the disclosures made during interrogation, the police laid a trap in Jowai, Meghalaya, with the assistance of the local police. The operation resulted in the arrest of three more suspects near the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused—Dibormi Amrynsong, Tunadahun Matra, and Rimiki Suchiag—were identified as receivers of stolen vehicles. All three hail from West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

During the operation, the police recovered three stolen motorcycles, including a Royal Enfield with registration number ‘AS01FJ7567’ from Jowai Bypass, and two bikes, a Bajaj Avenger (AS01DU2357) and another Royal Enfield (AS01FE3496), from Karkhana village near the India-Bangladesh border under Muktapur Police Station.

In addition to the recovered vehicles, a large number of vehicle-breaking tools were seized from the accused. These included master keys, an iron cutter, and a hand saw, which were used to bypass security locks and facilitate theft.

The police have launched an investigation to identify other members of the network and locate more stolen vehicles.