2nd Convocation Of Cotton University To Be Held On May 27

The second convocation of Cotton University will be held on May 27 at the International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Cotton University Professor Jagdish Mukhi will preside over the programme and present the degrees and medals to the graduating students.

Minister of education of the state government, Dr. Ranoj Pegu will also grace the occasion as the guest of honour, while the convocation address will be delivered by Prof. Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad.