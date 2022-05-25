2nd Convocation Of Cotton University To Be Held On May 27

The second convocation of Cotton University will be held on May 27 at the International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Cotton University Professor Jagdish Mukhi will preside over the programme and present the degrees and medals to the graduating students.
Minister of education of the state government, Dr. Ranoj Pegu will also grace the occasion as the guest of honour, while the convocation address will be delivered by Prof. Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad.
The programme will begin at 10:30 am with an academic procession where the dignitaries, the members of executive council and academic council of the university will take part.
As many as 1035 students will be awarded their respective degrees by the Chancellor and 57 students will be awarded the gold medals on the occasion, while eleven students will also be awarded their doctorate degrees in different disciplines.
It may be noted that eminent writer Sri Rong Bong Terang will be conferred upon the honorary D.Litt. degree for his significant contribution to Assamese literature and culture.