Sikkim Bans Sale Of Pigs Amid African Swine Fever Outbreak

The government of Sikkim on Wednesday banned the sale of pigs in the state temporarily in light of the rising cases of African swine fever in the state.
Sikkim is witnessing an outbreak of the African swine fever with most of the cases being reported from the North Sikkim district.
Meanwhile, a total of 117 pigs have died so far in various parts of the state in the last two months due to the infection.
Moreover, the animal husbandry department of Sikkim asked people to refrain from consuming pork in light of the spreading cases.
The department also informed that the death rate of pigs due to the fever currently stands at one per cent.
It may be noted that the first case of the African swine fever in Sikkim was detected on February 29.