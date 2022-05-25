Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on Wednesday.

The NIA court sentenced the separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.

It may be noted that he was sentenced to life imprisonment twice, one for waging war against the nation and one in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Section 17 for raising fund for terror act, reported ANI.

NIA had sought death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.

Malik had earlier on May 10 told the court that he was contesting the charges against him including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of a terrorist organization) of the UAPA and sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, NIA had demanded the death penalty for Malik who was convicted in a terror funding case.