Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on Wednesday.
The NIA court sentenced the separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.
It may be noted that he was sentenced to life imprisonment twice, one for waging war against the nation and one in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Section 17 for raising fund for terror act, reported ANI.
NIA had sought death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.
Malik had earlier on May 10 told the court that he was contesting the charges against him including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of a terrorist organization) of the UAPA and sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Notably, NIA had demanded the death penalty for Malik who was convicted in a terror funding case.
Arguments concluded in the case and the court gave its verdict at 3:30 pm today. The defence had asked for life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.
"I was arrested within 30 minutes of Burhan Wani's encounter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee allotted me a passport and India allowed me to make a statement because I was not a criminal," Yasin Malik said in court.
The judge said that no case was going on against Yasin Malik before this one.
Malik also said that he has followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi ever since he gave up arms in 1994. "I have been doing non-violent politics in Kashmir ever since," he said.
Claiming that he has worked with seven Prime Ministers, he challenged the Indian intelligence agencies to point out if has been involved in any terror activities or violence in the last 28 years. "I will retire from politics and also accept the death penalty," he added.
Parts of Srinagar witnessed a shutdown today ahead of today's verdict. Shops and other business establishments were shut in some parts of the city. However, the public transport and private vehicles were operating normally.