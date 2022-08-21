2nd Phase Of Resolving Border Issues With Meghalaya Has Begun: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the second phase of resolving differences along the state borders with Meghalaya has begun.

Addressing the media after talks were held today between both parties in Guwahati, the Assam CM said that last time, both sides had agreed to resolve issues over six areas of dispute between the two states with the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah.

CM Sarma said, “We resolved issues across six of the 12 total areas of dispute earlier in presence of the Union home minister. From today, we have initiated talks to resolve the dispute across the remaining areas.”

He said, “Talks are on over the remaining six areas. The governments of both the states are moving forward with mutual understanding.”

“These disputed areas are largely located in three districts of Meghalaya,” he added.

The Assam CM further informed that a regional committee will be formed to facilitate the process.

“A regional committee will be formed in the next 15 days. This committee will visit the disputed areas, talk to the locals and help find a suitable solution,” the Assam CM said.

He further said, “We are facing some issues regarding Karbi Anglong district in Assam. Therefore, representatives of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will also be on the committee.”

There are some challenges in the way of implementing the second phase, said CM Sarma, adding that the focus should not be on when the issues will be resolved, but on the fact that they are getting resolved after such a long time.