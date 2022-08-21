2nd Phase Of Resolving Border Issues With Meghalaya Has Begun: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the second phase of resolving differences along the state borders with Meghalaya has begun.
Addressing the media after talks were held today between both parties in Guwahati, the Assam CM said that last time, both sides had agreed to resolve issues over six areas of dispute between the two states with the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah.
CM Sarma said, “We resolved issues across six of the 12 total areas of dispute earlier in presence of the Union home minister. From today, we have initiated talks to resolve the dispute across the remaining areas.”
He said, “Talks are on over the remaining six areas. The governments of both the states are moving forward with mutual understanding.”
“These disputed areas are largely located in three districts of Meghalaya,” he added.
The Assam CM further informed that a regional committee will be formed to facilitate the process.
“A regional committee will be formed in the next 15 days. This committee will visit the disputed areas, talk to the locals and help find a suitable solution,” the Assam CM said.
He further said, “We are facing some issues regarding Karbi Anglong district in Assam. Therefore, representatives of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will also be on the committee.”
There are some challenges in the way of implementing the second phase, said CM Sarma, adding that the focus should not be on when the issues will be resolved, but on the fact that they are getting resolved after such a long time.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, talking to reporters after the meet said that both governments are putting efforts to mitigate the situation.
CM Sangma, who had arrived in Guwahati for talks with his counterpart earlier today, said that there have been several meetings on the issues over the last eight-nine months.
He said, “This was always a prolonged process, but with the intervention of the Union home minister in March, things have been moving on smoothly.”
“Surveys will be conducted across the remaining six areas of dispute. With representatives from Khanduli, Lampi and the other disputed areas, a regional committee will be formed in the next 15 days,” CM Sangma informed.
He further informed that the committee will include ministers and officials from both the state governments.
It may be noted that earlier, the two CMs of the neighbouring northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve differences over six of the 12 areas of dispute along the border.
The MoU was signed by the chief ministers of both the states in March this year in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to end the five-decade-old border issues.
The six disputed areas in Assam and Meghalaya that were taken up for final settlement in March included Tarabari which is 4.69 square kilometers, Gizang with 13.53 square kilometers area, Hahim with 3.51 square kilometers, Boklapara with 1.57 square kilometers, 2.29 square kilometers area of Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra with 11.20 square kilometers.
Notably, Meghalaya was carved out of Assam and both the states share a 733 kilometers boundary.