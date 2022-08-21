Guwahati: Basistha Temple Authorities Burn Drugs Recovered During Shraavan

They have reportedly recovered large quantities of marijuana, chillums, hookahs and foreign liquor during the month.

Authorities have said that these substances were seized from a section of nuisance creating devotees who only came into the temple to intoxicate themselves and cause problems for others.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities put to fire all the seized illicit and narcotic substances today.

They further informed that the substances were seized from a total of 2,018 people.