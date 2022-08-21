Guwahati: Basistha Temple Authorities Burn Drugs Recovered During Shraavan

Massive quantities of narcotic substances were burned by Basistha Temple authorities in Guwahati on Sunday.
These narcotic substances were recovered during ‘Bol Bam Yatra’ at Basistha Temple.
The Basistha Temple Management Committee and Basistha Greater Youth Unity recovered narcotic substances weighing over 50 kilograms during the holy ‘Shraavan’ month from the temple premises.
According to them, the drugs and other illicit substances were brought into the temple premises by devotees of Lord Shiva who visited the temple on the five Mondays of the month.
They have reportedly recovered large quantities of marijuana, chillums, hookahs and foreign liquor during the month.
Authorities have said that these substances were seized from a section of nuisance creating devotees who only came into the temple to intoxicate themselves and cause problems for others.
Meanwhile, the temple authorities put to fire all the seized illicit and narcotic substances today.
They further informed that the substances were seized from a total of 2,018 people.