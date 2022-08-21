2nd Phase Of Talks Over Assam-Meghalaya Border Issues Underway

The second phase of discussions over the longstanding border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has begun at the state secretariat at Dispur in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to reports, representatives of both the sides have arrived and the meeting has convened.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma arrived today in Guwahati and has reportedly reached the secretariat where talks are underway.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma is accompanied by cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Pijush Hazarik, along with high-level officials.

It may be noted that earlier, the two CMs of the neighbouring northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve differences over six of the 12 areas of dispute along the border.

The MoU was signed by the chief ministers of both the states in March this year in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to end the five-decade-old border issues.