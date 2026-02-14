Guwahati: 3-Year-Old Abducted from GMCH, CCTV Shows Woman Taking Child

A three-year-old child was allegedly abducted from the premises of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, with CCTV footage reportedly capturing a woman taking the child away. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, came to light only on Saturday, raising concerns over security at the hospital.

Advertisment

According to sources, surveillance cameras installed within the GMCH campus show a woman taking the child and walking away from the premises. The identity of the suspect has not yet been established, and the child remains untraced.

The child’s mother, who sustains herself by seeking alms inside the hospital campus, told reporters that the woman had befriended her over the past few days. She alleged that the suspect would frequently speak kindly about the child and had offered sweets in an apparent attempt to gain the child's trust.

On Thursday, the mother said she briefly left the child in the woman’s care. However, the woman allegedly left the premises with the child and did not return. The matter reportedly surfaced two days later, prompting immediate attention.

Hospital authorities have been informed, and police have initiated efforts to identify and trace the accused. As of the latest information available, the child has not been recovered, and the suspect remains unidentified.

The incident has sparked concern regarding safety and monitoring mechanisms within the state’s premier medical institution. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Singer-Lyricist Syed Sadulla Battles for Life at GMCH Guwahati

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s Viscera Report Received by GMCH Experts