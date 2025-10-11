Zubeen Garg’s Viscera Report Received by GMCH Experts

In a press briefing, CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that experts at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have received the viscera report from Delhi related to Assam's beloved artist Zubeen Garg. The report will be cross-checked with the postmortem findings conducted earlier at GMCH.

A special expert committee has been formed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to cross-check the viscera report with the postmortem findings. Once reconciled, the experts will prepare a consolidated report, which is expected to be handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within two days.

A portion of the report will also be shown to select journalists and political representatives, Gupta added.

