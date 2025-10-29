Subscribe

Singer-Lyricist Syed Sadulla Battles for Life at GMCH Guwahati

Veteran Assamese singer, lyricist and composer Syed Sadulla is in critical condition at GMCH Guwahati after being admitted with blood-related complications. He is on ventilator support.

PratidinTime News Desk
Veteran singer, lyricist, composer and former radio announcer Syed Sadulla is battling for his life after being admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with a serious blood-related disorder. The revered artist, known for his contributions to Assamese music and culture, was hospitalised on Tuesday and remains in a critical condition.

Medical sources at GMCH confirmed that he has been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) accompanied by hypoxia-related complications, leading to severe respiratory distress. Due to increasing difficulty in breathing, doctors have placed him on ventilator support, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Syed Sadulla, respected across Assam for his decades-long artistic legacy, is still under intensive treatment, and further updates on his health are awaited from the hospital authorities.

