366 Landslide-Prone Zones Identified Across Guwahati

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday identified a staggering 366 locations across Guwahati city as landslide-prone zones. The findings underscore the growing threat of urban landslides in the region, most of which, alarmingly, are attributed to human-induced causes.

Advertisment

According to the detailed survey conducted by the DDMA, the hill-rich locality of Sunsali alone has 77 vulnerable sites marked as high-risk for landslides. Hengrabari follows with 30 such locations, while Noonmati and Kharghuli have 40 and 37 prone spots, respectively. In Khanapara, 33 sites are considered at risk, and in Kahilipara, 25 areas have been flagged.

The report further lists 30 landslide-prone sites in Narengi, 20 in Shantipur, and 14 in the Narakasur Hill area. Other vulnerable regions include Maligaon (8 sites), Navagraha Hills (6), Garchuk’s Garbhanga area (9), Gotanagar (6), and Koinadhara (5).

Experts warn that approximately 95% of these vulnerable zones have become landslide-prone due to unregulated human activities—including indiscriminate hill-cutting, unauthorized construction, and poor drainage systems. The report highlights the urgent need for stricter urban planning regulations and immediate mitigation measures to prevent potential disasters during the impending monsoon.