7 GRP Personnel Reserve Closed For Selling Seized Marijuana

Punitive measures have been taken against all of the police personnel on duty that day.
As many as seven Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel posted at Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati were reserve closed on Saturday for allegedly being involved in selling seized marijuana.

According to reports, the railway policemen were involved in selling of cannabis that had been seized during a smuggling bust.

A GRP personnel identified as Purna Das had been arrested while on his way to sell marijuana, officials informed.

They said that the marijuana had been recovered during a raid at Kamakhya Junction on July 2. Punitive measures have been taken against all of the police personnel on duty that day.

The personnel who have reserve closed have been identified as Balen Barman, Amal Kalita, Pranab Basumatary, Satya Das, Sailen Kakoty, Kuldeep Deka and Ismail Ali.

