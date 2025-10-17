75 Years of National Sample Survey: NSO Guwahati and NERIM Hold Awareness Event and Essay Contest

The National Statistics Office (Field Operations Division), Regional Office Guwahati, in collaboration with the NERIM Group of Institutions, Guwahati, has organised an Essay Competition-cum-Awareness Programme on Friday as part of the nationwide celebrations commemorating 75 years of the National Sample Survey (NSS).

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) is celebrating the milestone year to acknowledge the significant contribution of the National Sample Survey in nation-building, informed decision-making, and policy formulation.



Various events and programmes are being organised across the country by MOSPI and its field offices to mark the occasion.

The event at NERIM’s auditorium aimed to highlight the invaluable role of the NSS in data-driven policy-making, showcase its achievements over the decades, and recognise the tireless efforts of field officials engaged in data collection across the nation.

The essay competition focused on the topic “Challenges in Conducting Large-Scale Surveys” and sought to encourage greater awareness and understanding of official statistics among students.

Welcoming the participants, Shri Utpal C. D. Gogoi, Senior Statistical Officer, NSO (FOD), Regional Office Guwahati, underlined that the primary objective of the competition was to enhance understanding of official statistics and their role in evidence-based governance and national development.

Giving a keynote address, Shri N. Mohondas Singh, Director and Regional Head, National Statistics Office, Guwahati, spoke about the contributions of the National Sample Survey in conducting large-scale sample surveys that support data-driven decision-making and public policy.

He also briefed the participants on the NSS’s glorious journey since its inception, its current initiatives, and its future roadmap. Shri Singh appreciated the enthusiasm of participating students and wished them success in their academic and professional pursuits.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Sangeeta Tripathi, Director of NERIM Group of Institutions, highlighted the importance of sample surveys in evidence-based planning and the formulation of effective public policies. She also emphasised the vital role of NSS in India’s nation-building process through reliable statistical insights.

Students from various educational institutions across Guwahati took part in the essay competition and awareness programme. Certificates of participation were distributed to all participants, while the top three winners will be honoured with certificates and medals.

Since its inception in 1950, the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has been conducting large-scale sample surveys on various socio-economic, industrial, agricultural, and price-related aspects, such as CPI (Urban/Rural) and WPI.

The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the National Sample Survey, celebrating its enduring service and contribution to the nation’s statistical system and evidence-based policymaking.

