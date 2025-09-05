NSO North Eastern Zone Celebrates 75 Years of NSS with Data Storytelling Event

The National Statistics Office (NSO), North Eastern Zone, Guwahati, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), organised a special event on September 4, 2025, themed “Storytelling Through Data” and launched the ‘Voices Behind the Data’ series to commemorate 75 years of the National Sample Survey (NSS). The celebration aims to recognise NSS’s pivotal role in nation-building, informed policymaking, and socio-economic research.

Shri N. Mohondas Singh, Director of NSO, North Eastern Zone, welcomed participants and highlighted NSS’s contributions in conducting large-scale surveys and providing critical data for policy formulation, while appreciating the tireless efforts of field officials working under challenging conditions.

The chief guest, Shri Chandramani Sharma, Additional Director General, C&QCD, New Delhi, delivered the inaugural address, tracing the history of NSS and its achievements over the decades. He emphasized the challenges of timely data collection, the adoption of new technologies, and the nationwide series of events marking NSS’s 75 years, culminating in New Delhi in November 2025.

Shri Anil D. Patil, Deputy Director General, RO Agartala, and Dr. K.M. Singh, Deputy Director General, ROI Imphal, attended as guests of honour, reflecting on the importance and accomplishments of NSS. Presentations were made on ASUSE, ASI, and household-based survey reports specific to the North Eastern region by officers of the Enterprise Survey Division and Household Survey Division of MoSPI. Professor Amit Choudhary of Gauhati University also presented on NSS surveys.

A panel discussion titled “NSS Survey: Engaging Stakeholders for Better Data” was moderated by Shri Hiranya Borah, ISS Retd. DDG and eminent writer, with participation from Prof. Ratul Mahanta (Gauhati University), Shri Suman Sarkar, and Shri Sanjay Bajpai, both entrepreneurs. Field officials shared their experiences and challenges faced during data collection.

The event saw participation from approximately 120 delegates, including officials from various NSO zonal and regional offices, the Directorate of Economics & Statistics of North Eastern states, professors, students, and stakeholders from the wider community. A cultural programme showcased the rich heritage of the North-Eastern states. The event concluded with a vote of thanks.

Since its inception in 1950, the NSS has conducted large-scale sample surveys covering socio-economic, industrial, agricultural, and price statistics, including CPI (U/R) and WPI. The 75th anniversary marks a milestone in NSS’s continued contribution to data-driven governance and national development.

Also Read: STGs meet Commerce Ministry Pushes for MSP, Import Duty Safeguards