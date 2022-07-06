9 Japanese Encephalitis Patients Receiving Treatment In GMCH: Principal

The Principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Professor Dr. Achyut Ch. Baishya on Wednesday said that as many as nine patients suffering from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The GMCH Principal said that five patients are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of GMCH at present.

Amid a spurt in Japanese Encephalitis cases in the region, Prof. Baishya appraised about the situation.

Meanwhile, two patients suffering from the virus, who were admitted in the hospital, succumbed to it, the GMCH Principal told reporters.

He said, “District wise, three cases of Japanese Encephalitis were detected from Nagaon, two from Barpeta, and one each from Darrang, Sonitpur and Kamrup metropolitan districts.”

However, Prof. Baishya mentioned that the disease has no specific treatment.