9 Japanese Encephalitis Patients Receiving Treatment In GMCH: Principal

The Principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Professor Dr. Achyut Ch. Baishya on Wednesday said that as many as nine patients suffering from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The GMCH Principal said that five patients are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of GMCH at present.
Amid a spurt in Japanese Encephalitis cases in the region, Prof. Baishya appraised about the situation.
Meanwhile, two patients suffering from the virus, who were admitted in the hospital, succumbed to it, the GMCH Principal told reporters.
He said, “District wise, three cases of Japanese Encephalitis were detected from Nagaon, two from Barpeta, and one each from Darrang, Sonitpur and Kamrup metropolitan districts.”
However, Prof. Baishya mentioned that the disease has no specific treatment.
“Mosquito population has increased significantly, which is one of the main carriers of the virus. This has happened due to water logging in several areas during the heavy rains and floods,” he said.
The GMCH Principal further said, “Consumption of pork can also lead to people contracting this virus. I urge them to maintain caution while preparing it.”
“Women as well as small children are very prone to it and have been contracting the virus,” said Prof. Baishya.
Moreover, as many as 62 cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) are admitted in GMCH, the Principal added.
It may be noted that a person from the Nagaon district of Assam on July 3, while another person from Jorhat’s Titabor succumbed to the virus on July 1.