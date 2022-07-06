Price Of Domestic LPG Cylinders Hiked Again By Rs 50

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 50 effective from today.
Consumers will now have to pay Rs 1,053 for a domestic LPG cylinder, up from Rs 1,003 in Delhi. The price of 5 kilograms variant has been increased by Rs 18, while the commercial variant weighing 19 kilograms will cost Rs 8.50 less per cylinder.
The rate of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1,003 in the last year. The price of 14.2 kilograms domestic variant was last hiked on May 19 by Rs 4.
Earlier, the rate of domestic cylinders in Delhi was Rs 999.50 per cylinder, up from Rs 949.50 after a hike of Rs 50 on May 7. The rate of domestic cylinders was hiked from Rs 899.50, as it stood in February, to Rs 949.50 as on March 22.
It may be noted that between October last year and February, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders stood at Rs 899.50 in the national capital.
Following today’s hike of Rs 50, a domestic cylinder will be priced at Rs 1,052.50 in Mumbai, while in Kolkata, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1,079. Moreover, consumers in Chennai will now have to pay Rs 1,068.50 for a cooking gas cylinder.