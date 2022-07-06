Price Of Domestic LPG Cylinders Hiked Again By Rs 50

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 50 effective from today.

Consumers will now have to pay Rs 1,053 for a domestic LPG cylinder, up from Rs 1,003 in Delhi. The price of 5 kilograms variant has been increased by Rs 18, while the commercial variant weighing 19 kilograms will cost Rs 8.50 less per cylinder.

The rate of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1,003 in the last year. The price of 14.2 kilograms domestic variant was last hiked on May 19 by Rs 4.