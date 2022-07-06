Guwahati: Basistha Police Seize Two Cattle-Laden Trucks, Arrest 4

Police in Guwahati seized two vehicles and arrested four people on suspicions of illegally smuggling cattle late at night on Tuesday.

Basistha police conducted an operation during which two vehicles carrying cattle were seized last night. The drivers and co-pilots of the vehicles were also taken into custody.

As many as 10 cattle were recovered from the two vehicles, officials informed.

Police also said that the cattle were being smuggled in Chhaygaon in the Karmup district and Darrang district in Assam to Guwahati when they were intercepted.