Guwahati: Basistha Police Seize Two Cattle-Laden Trucks, Arrest 4

Police in Guwahati seized two vehicles and arrested four people on suspicions of illegally smuggling cattle late at night on Tuesday.
Basistha police conducted an operation during which two vehicles carrying cattle were seized last night. The drivers and co-pilots of the vehicles were also taken into custody.
As many as 10 cattle were recovered from the two vehicles, officials informed.
Police also said that the cattle were being smuggled in Chhaygaon in the Karmup district and Darrang district in Assam to Guwahati when they were intercepted.
Officials further informed that he two vehicles that were seized by the police had registration numbers AS 01 MC 1162 and AS 13 AC 3332.
Meanwhile, the detained individuals have been identified as Manik Ali and Jahidul Islam, residents of Chhaygaon in the Kamrup district. The other two are Aajgar Ali of Hatigaon and Darrang’s Pankaj Das.
They have been charged with illicit smuggling, police said, adding that the four were under interrogation.