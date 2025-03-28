Ace Sprinter Hima Das Hospitalized in Guwahati Amid Health Concerns

Ace sprinter Hima Das, popularly known as the "Dhing Express," has been admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. The athlete was suffering from fever and cough for the past three days, which led to her hospitalization this evening.

Due to significant weakness, Hima Das has been placed under medical observation in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). A team of specialist doctors is closely monitoring her condition and providing necessary treatment.

This is a developing story, Further details are awaited....