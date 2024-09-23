Hima Das Net Worth, Medals, Biography, Lifestyle and More

Early Life and Education of Hima Das

Hima Das was born in the village of Dhing in Assam to a farming family. From a young age, she showed an interest in sports, particularly football. It wasn’t until her school years that she was encouraged to take up athletics. Hima trained in rough conditions but soon caught the attention of local coaches due to her natural speed.

She completed her schooling in Dhing and later joined Cotton University in Guwahati. Despite her busy athletic career, she remains focused on her education and the importance of balancing sports with studies.

Hima Das Awards and Recognitions

Hima Das has earned several prestigious awards and honors during her career, including:

Arjuna Award (2018) for her outstanding achievements in athletics

Gold Medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships (2018)

Gold Medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 2018 Asian Games

Padma Shri (2020), one of India’s highest civilian awards

Career Highlights of Hima Das

Hima Das first gained international attention when she won the gold medal in the 400 meters at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Finland, making her the first Indian athlete to do so. She followed this up with a remarkable performance at the 2018 Asian Games, winning gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and silver in the 400m individual event.

Her achievements made her a national icon and inspired many young athletes across India. She is known for her fighting spirit and is often seen competing in both national and international track events.

Hima Das Net Worth

Hima Das’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹2.5 crore. Her income comes from her performances in athletics, government rewards, and endorsement deals with brands like Adidas. Her impressive earnings are a testament to her success on the track.

Hima Das Luxury Cars

Hima Das was gifted a luxurious Toyota Fortuner by Assam’s Chief Minister to honor her achievements in athletics. She has also received other gifts as tokens of appreciation for her contribution to sports. Hima Das also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC, a luxury SUV that reflects her achievements in athletics.

Hima Das Controversies

Hima Das has managed to keep her career free from any major controversies. Known for her disciplined lifestyle and focus on sports, she has earned respect for her humble nature and commitment to her athletic career. However, she has faced significant controversies in her career, particularly concerning her compliance with anti-doping regulations.

Provisionally Suspended by NADA:

Hima Das was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in September 2023 due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. This suspension could lead to a ban of up to two years, though it may be reduced to one year depending on the circumstances.

Whereabouts Failures:

As per World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, athletes must provide accurate whereabouts information for testing. Hima failed to do so on three occasions, either by not being present at the designated location or by not filing her whereabouts properly.

Impact on Career and Competitions:

The suspension has prevented Hima from participating in key competitions, including the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. This has raised concerns about her future in the sport.

Injury Challenges:

In addition to her suspension, Hima has been struggling with injuries, particularly a hamstring injury, which affected her performance and contributed to her withdrawal from the 2023 Asian Games.

Uncertain Future:

The outcome of Hima's case with NADA will be crucial in determining her future in athletics, as both her suspension and injuries pose challenges to her career.

Interesting Facts about Hima Das

Hima Das was initially more interested in football before switching to athletics.

She is nicknamed the “Dhing Express” after her hometown, Dhing.

Hima is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

She became a police officer in Assam in 2021, taking on the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

FAQs