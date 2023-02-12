Guwahati: ‘Adani-Modi Bhai-Bhai’ AAP Protestors in Front of BJP Office

The workers, activists and supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam raised slogans ‘Adani Modi Bhai Bhai’ in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Guwahati on Sunday.

Earlier today, the workers, activists and supporters of the party gathered outside the BJP office to stage protest against Adani over allegation of financial scam.

The protestors accused Adani of looting people with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They were heard chanting ‘Adani Modi Bhai Bhai, Dekh Khon Looti Khai’.