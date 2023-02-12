Guwahati: ‘Adani-Modi Bhai-Bhai’ AAP Protestors in Front of BJP Office

The workers, activists and supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam raised slogans ‘Adani Modi Bhai Bhai’ in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Guwahati on Sunday.
Earlier today, the workers, activists and supporters of the party gathered outside the BJP office to stage protest against Adani over allegation of financial scam.
The protestors accused Adani of looting people with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
They were heard chanting ‘Adani Modi Bhai Bhai, Dekh Khon Looti Khai’.
Meanwhile, several protesting AAP workers were detained by the police from the area.
A clash also emerged between the protestors and the police, who tried to tried to stop the protestors from protesting.
It may be mentioned that protest was staged on the day when AAP held protests in different states to seek probe into the allegations leveled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.