Assam: Wild Elephant Tramples Elderly Man to Death in Doom Dooma

An elderly man was trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam’s Doom Dooma on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Kakojan area of Doom Dooma.

The deceased has been identified as Maheshwar Moran.

Maheshwar went to the forest to cut woods where he was attacked by the wild elephant in which he lost his life.

Meanwhile, the police and forest department officials have reached the spot.

Yesterday, an army jawan was tragically trampled to death by an elephant Guwahati.

The incident took place at the Narengi army camp in Guwahati. The jawan was on duty when at around 7 pm in the evening the tusker attacked and killed him.