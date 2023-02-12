Ranjit Bora Murder Case: Prime Accused Sent to Another 5-Day Police Custody

The prime accused in Ranjit Bora murder case was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CJM) on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shah Alam Talukdar, was remanded in police custody for another five days.

Last Friday, Talukdar tried to commit suicide while in lockup.

The prime accused in the murder of Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora, Shah Alam Talukdar had been caught by Dispur Police, who later got his custody for questioning.

He was being kept inside lockup at the police station where he attempted to take his own life.

According to police, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand with the broken part of the mug. However, he was found by the police in a bloodied condition, who rushed him for medical attention.

Earlier on February 6, Dispur Police got the custody of Shah Alam Talukdar for seven days. He was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati-based businessman.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe into the murder of Ranjit Bora. The Guwahati police continued extensive search drives to nab all accused.

According to the police, the miscreants were following and keeping a strict vigil on Bora’s daily routine at least three weeks prior to his murder. The police also stated that the six-member gang was involved in many heinous crimes in the past too.