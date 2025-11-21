Adani Power Deal: Guwahati's Bijulee Bhawan Standstill as Power Employees Strike

Guwahati witnessed Bijulee Bhawan shutdown on Friday as it remained completely non-functional throughout the day following a day-long strike called by the Power Employees and Pensioners Coordination Committee.

Power staff and pensioners staged a protest opposing the proposed long-term power purchase agreement with the Adani Group, demanding that the plan be scrapped immediately.

The protestors expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s move to proceed with a new power purchase agreement, warning that it would impose a severe financial burden on the state and consumers.

According to employees, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has already signed long-term power purchase agreements totalling around 2,200 MW.

If the proposed agreement goes ahead, the state will be tied to purchasing an additional 3,200 MW of electricity over the next five years — a commitment that employees claim will heavily strain the corporation and ultimately affect consumers.

The protesters said that without realistic load forecasting and public interest safeguards, the deal could jeopardise the future power supply and affordability for general consumers in Assam.

They argued that a 100% long-term power purchase agreement with the Adani Group would lead to excessive surplus power — forcing APDCL to bear additional costs that would likely be passed on to the public in the form of higher electricity bills.

The striking employees demanded the cancellation of all ongoing steps connected to the proposed agreement and urged the government to adopt a transparent and consumer-centric approach to energy planning in the state.

