ADTU to Host Job and Internship Fair on May 10

Assam down town University is set to organize its 11th Annual Job Fair and the 1st Annual Internship Fair on May 10, 2025, at its university campus. The highly anticipated event will bring together over 100 national and multinational companies, offering a wide range of career opportunities for job seekers with up to five years of work experience.

Aimed at final-year students, fresh graduates, and early-career professionals, the fair is poised to serve as a vital platform for industry engagement and career development. Participants will have the chance to connect directly with recruiters, explore job and internship openings, and gain insights into industry expectations.

Notable companies confirmed for the event include Apollo Hospitals, HDFC ERGO, Amul, Piramal Swasthya, SBI Life, Adani Airport, Quess Corp, NH Group, Bharti Airtel, Indigai, DTDC Limited, Amrit Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, among others, spanning sectors like healthcare, IT, manufacturing, retail, consulting, education, and services.

The fair will feature on-the-spot interviews, one-on-one sessions with HR professionals, and dedicated career counseling, aimed at enhancing both employment and internship prospects for attendees.

Participation in the fair is free and open to candidates from diverse academic backgrounds. Attendees are advised to dress professionally and carry multiple copies of their resumes. The Directorate of Career Advancement Cell at Assam down town University is overseeing the event's coordination to ensure a smooth and impactful experience for all.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity to connect with leading employers. For further details, interested participants can contact the Directorate of Career Advancement Cell at +91 7002316381 / 7002230047 or visit the official website www.adtu.in

