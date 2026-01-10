AIIMS Guwahati Inaugurates In Service Viral Disease Research, Diagnostic Lab

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati on Thursday formally inaugurated the Viral Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), established with funding from the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Centre’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The laboratory, however, has been fully operational for over a year providing diagnostic and surveillance services.

The VRDL was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, in the presence of Prof USN Murty, Director of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Puranik highlighted the strategic role of the VRDL in strengthening early diagnosis, laboratory-based surveillance, outbreak preparedness and research on viral and other emerging infectious diseases, particularly in the Northeastern region. He expressed confidence that the laboratory would effectively fulfill its mandate under the national DHR-VRDL network and contribute meaningfully to public health preparedness.

The Executive Director also interacted with the faculty and technical team, reviewed laboratory operations, and assured full institutional support to address any operational or logistical challenges to ensure efficient functioning in the interest of patient care, surveillance, and research.

Prof Murty appreciated the initiative and expressed willingness to collaborate with AIIMS Guwahati in areas of pharmacogenomics and translational research, fostering mutually beneficial academic and research outcomes.

The VRDL at AIIMS Guwahati is equipped with advanced serology platforms such as ELISA, CLIA, multi-plate readers, and automated systems, along with cutting-edge molecular and genomic diagnostic technologies including conventional and real-time PCR, droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), and Oxford Nanopore sequencing systems. Further expansion and technological upgradation are planned as part of its future roadmap. The laboratory is expected to play an important role in diagnostics, disease surveillance, outbreak investigation, research, and capacity building, while providing critical laboratory support for timely clinical decision-making.

