"Akhil Exposed His Character Through His Words": Pabitra Margherita

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, came down heavily on Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi during a public event organised to broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 121st 'Mann Ki Baat' at the Kali Mandir premises in Birubari, Guwahati.

Reacting to Akhil Gogoi’s controversial comments on religious matters, Margherita said, "There is no need to attach any significance to Akhil Gogoi’s statements. He should have refrained from speaking on issues of faith. His irresponsible remarks have created a toxic environment and dragged public discourse to a new low. Through such utterances, Akhil Gogoi has merely exposed his own character. Even if he seeks forgiveness now, the damage has already been done."

Addressing allegations linking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan, Margherita added, "Our Chief Minister never speaks without concrete evidence. We have complete trust in him. All relevant facts and proofs will be disclosed at the appropriate time."

Event at Birubari Highlights ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The 121st edition of Prime Minister Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast with great fervour across Guwahati, as in other parts of the country. In Birubari, the event was organised under the initiative of Booth No. 183 of the Guwahati Central Constituency. BJP leaders, party workers, and citizens gathered at the Kali Mandir premises to listen to the Prime Minister’s address. Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania was also present alongside Pabitra Margherita.

'Mann Ki Baat' is aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM.

Sharp Criticism Over Panchayat Election Irregularities

Margherita also took a swipe at political opponents over panchayat election irregularities, criticizing instances where men participated in political meetings while female candidates were merely symbolic. He said such practices undermine the democratic spirit and reveal the true face of opposition politics.