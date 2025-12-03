All Assam Blind Students Association Slams Govt for Failing to Attend International Disability Day

Every year on December 3, the world observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Since 1992, the United Nations has officially recognised this day to raise awareness about the rights, protection, dignity, opportunities, and inclusion of persons with physical, mental, and other disabilities in mainstream society. The day also aims to empower them in various fields.

This year was no exception, with the Assam government officially observing the day in the state. While this is encouraging for persons with disabilities, it was surprising that neither the Chief Minister nor any departmental ministers showed interest in attending the event. In contrast, the Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania, was present.

However, questions arise as to why the state, which frequently claims to prioritise the welfare of persons with disabilities, did not ensure the presence of a departmental minister on such an important day. During the event, Mayor Sarania promised to address various issues faced by disabled students from Cotton University, yet no tangible outcomes have been seen to date.

The absence of high-ranking officials has raised concerns among the community that the government’s commitment to persons with disabilities may be superficial, serving merely publicity purposes. The organisers felt that while officials focused on media coverage and photo opportunities, the actual welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities were neglected.

The All Assam Blind Students’ Association expressed disappointment over the government’s apparent lack of responsibility and urged the authorities to genuinely prioritise the welfare of persons with disabilities rather than using them for political optics.

