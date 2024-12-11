Despite Their Own Blindness, Assam Couple Creates Hope for the Visually Impaired

Despite being visually impaired themselves, a determined couple from Assam’s Kaliabor is striving to bring light into the lives of others facing the same challenges. Using their own savings, Prabhakar Upadhyay and his wife, Sushila Pegu, have set up a special training center for the visually impaired.

Advertisment

Their goal is to provide skills training and a better future for others like them. However, to realize their vision fully, they are now seeking support from well-wishers.

Prabhakar Upadhyay works as a railway employee, while Sushila Pegu had worked in Bengaluru until 2021. But after witnessing the struggles of the visually impaired community, Sushila decided to leave her well-paying job to follow her passion for helping those in need.

After enduring two years of hardships, the couple established the "Drishtikon Foundation" at their home, a center that provides special training to visually impaired individuals.

In partnership with the non-profit organization "Enable India," the foundation has also organized skill workshops for visually impaired people. The workshops, led by two instructors from Bengaluru, saw the participation of visually impaired youth from various parts of Assam, including Nagaon, Morigaon, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh.

Although the center was set up with the couple’s own savings, their dream is to build a residential training center for the visually impaired. However, they currently lack the necessary resources to achieve this goal. To bring their vision to life, Sushila Pegu has appealed to the people of Assam for help and support.

Those wishing to contribute can contact the foundation at 9678880362. Donations can also be made to the foundation’s account at Punjab National Bank, Ambagan Branch. The account number is 0780202100000769, with the IFSC code PUNB0078020.

With the resilience and compassion shown by this remarkable couple, we are reminded once again that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a big difference in people's lives.