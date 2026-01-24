Ambulance Driver Identified After Fatal Guwahati Accident; Likely to Surrender Today

The driver of the 108 ambulance involved in the fatal accident in Guwahati has been identified as Rekibuddin Ahmed, police sources said on Saturday. It is being reported that the driver is likely to surrender before the Dispur Police later today.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Kahilipara, shortly after Saraswati Puja celebrations, when a speeding 108 ambulance hit a young woman, killing her on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Luna Bhardwaj, a student of J.B. Law College and a resident of Uttar Shalmara in Bongaigaon district. She was set to join Axis Bank within the next two days.

The accident also left Achyut Baruah, a resident of Dergaon in Golaghat district, critically injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to police, the ambulance driver had fled the scene immediately after the incident. The vehicle has since been seized, and an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the All Assam 108 Employees’ Association has alleged that the driver was newly and temporarily appointed and lacked proper training. The association blamed the ambulance service management, GVK EMRI, claiming that untrained drivers were deployed during ongoing protests by regular staff, leading to the tragic accident.

The association has demanded strict action against those responsible and called for immediate reforms to ensure that only trained and experienced personnel are allowed to operate emergency ambulances.

Also Read: 108 Ambulance Hits, Kills Young Woman in Guwahati; Employees’ Association Blames Management